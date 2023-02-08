Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ASU’s Looney, Arizona’s Schnell Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

February 07th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Lindsay Looney, Sr, Arizona State (Denison, Texas)

  • Won all three events she competed in against Arizona, helping the Sun Devils to a 434.5-146.5 win.
  • Took home two individual wins in the 100 fly (52.82) and the 200 free (1:45.18) and a 400 free relay win (3:16.44).
  • With a time of 1:53.78, Looney took the win in the 200 fly with the fourth-fastest time in program history.
  • First 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week award.

ALSO NOMINATED: Emily Lundgren, WSU; Julia Heimstead, ARIZ.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Delaney Schnell, Gr., Arizona (Tucson, Ariz.)

  • Schnell completed a diving sweep against in-state rival, No. 1 Arizona State.
  • In the women’s 1-meter, she posted a final score of 359.03, putting her 57 points above the runner up.
  • Schnell also picked up a win in the women’s 3-meter, finishing with a 359.55, 82 points higher than her closest competitor.
  • Third 2023 Women’s Pac-12 Diver of the Week award (Jan. 17, Jan. 24).

ALSO NOMINATED: Kathryn Grant, UTAH.

2023 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships

2022-23 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING MONTHLY/WEEKLY AWARDS

Month/Week Swimmer Diver
November Claire Curzan, Stanford Lina Sculti, USC
December Isabelle Stadden, California
Jan. 11 Summer Stanfield, Utah Hannah Butler, UCLA
Jan. 17 Julia Heimstead, Arizona Delaney Schnell, Arizona
Jan. 24 Torri Huske, Stanford Delaney Schnell, Arizona
Jan. 30 Isabelle Stadden, California Holly Waxman, Utah
Feb. 7 Lindsay Looney, Arizona State Delaney Schnell, Arizona

