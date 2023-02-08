ASU’s Looney, Arizona’s Schnell Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12
WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Lindsay Looney, Sr, Arizona State (Denison, Texas)
- Won all three events she competed in against Arizona, helping the Sun Devils to a 434.5-146.5 win.
- Took home two individual wins in the 100 fly (52.82) and the 200 free (1:45.18) and a 400 free relay win (3:16.44).
- With a time of 1:53.78, Looney took the win in the 200 fly with the fourth-fastest time in program history.
- First 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week award.
ALSO NOMINATED: Emily Lundgren, WSU; Julia Heimstead, ARIZ.
WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Delaney Schnell, Gr., Arizona (Tucson, Ariz.)
- Schnell completed a diving sweep against in-state rival, No. 1 Arizona State.
- In the women’s 1-meter, she posted a final score of 359.03, putting her 57 points above the runner up.
- Schnell also picked up a win in the women’s 3-meter, finishing with a 359.55, 82 points higher than her closest competitor.
- Third 2023 Women’s Pac-12 Diver of the Week award (Jan. 17, Jan. 24).
ALSO NOMINATED: Kathryn Grant, UTAH.
2023 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- The 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s/Women’s Diving Championships will be held Feb. 22-25 in Federal Way, Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships will take place the following week from March 1-4 at the same venue.
2022-23 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING MONTHLY/WEEKLY AWARDS