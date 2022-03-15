Associate Head Coach Tyler Fenwick Shares UVA Sets Leading into NCAAs

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

SwimSwam caught up with Tyler Fenwick , Associate Head Coach at University of Virginia, the week before the UVA Women defend their NCAA title in Atlanta, GA. In this discussion, Fenwick touches on some recent sets and gives us an open look at the training set up at UVA but this is a big picture conversation on coaching.

Tyler’s been coaching for almost 20 years all across the country. At one point I joke with him that he made distance coaching cool but these days he’s hesitant to call himself a distance coach. He has learned so much over nearly 2 decades on deck with some of the best minds in the sport but he is still expanding his coaching game. We cover all that and more!!

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

