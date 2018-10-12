ASICS Announces Simulated Altitude Pool Opening In Tokyo Next Year

In an effort to promote its vision of ‘creating quality lifestyle through intelligent sport technology,’ Japanese company ASICS has just announced its intention to open a large-scale sports center in the heart of Tokyo next year.

With a soft opening time frame of September 2019, the training center is set to be located within the Toyosu district, situated between the Athletes’ Village for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics and the competition venues.

Although the average elevation in Tokyo is just 40m (130ft), the tentatively named ASICS Sports Complex Tokyo Bay facility will be specially equipped to provide low-oxygen training conditions for swimming, track and field and other sports. The facility’s technology will enable the mimicking oxygen levels as typically experienced at a 2,000 meter (~6560 ft), aiming to improve athletes’ physical endurance and muscle endurance efficiently.

Per the ASICS announcement, its vision is for the Sports Complex to cater to a wide range of users, from elite athletes to area constituents.

Japan is on a building boom on its path to hosting the Tokyo 2020 Games. As we reported earlier this week, the city of Tomi is constructing a pool at an elevation of 1750 meters (~5741 feet) on the Yunomaru highlands, which has a scheduled completion time frame of June 2019, plenty of time for pre-Tokyo high-altitude preparation.