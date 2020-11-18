Arizona High School Runner-Up Aaron Rosen Commits to Penn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Aaron Rosen has committed to join the Penn Quakers in the fall of 2021. A senior at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Rosen trains year-round with the Scottsdale Aquatic Club.

Rosen, who announced his commitment in July, was the runner-up in the 200 free and 4th in the 100 breaststroke at the Arizona High School State Championship meet earlier this month, showing off a unique skillset that will help contribute to Penn’s attempt to climb the ladder in the Ivy League.

Neither swim was a best for Rosen. His best 200 free time of 1:38.88 was done at the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West meet last December on a relay leadoff. At that mee,t his best individual finish was 35th place in the 200 fly, but he also touched in 36th place in the 400 IM and 38th place in the 200 IM, in addition to swimming the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.29 (20.92 relay split)

100 free – 46.20 (45.89 relay split)

200 free – 1:38.88

100 breast – 57.04

200 breast – 2:05.22

100 fly – 51.32

200 fly – 1:49.55

200 IM – 1:50.40

400 IM – 3:57.26

Penn finished 7th out of 8 teams at last year’s Ivy League men’s championship, with the 8th-place school, Dartmouth, cutting their program over the summer. With no Ivy League Championship met (or Ivy League swimming at all) being held this season, Penn will be able to rely on an impressive recruiting class of 2021 to try and catch the likes of Cornell, Columbia, and Brown next season and avoid the conference cellar.

Rosen’s best times in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 fly, and 200 free already put him in high C-final scoring territory for Penn based on the 2020 Ivy League Championship results.

Penn has one of its best classes in recent memory coming in next fall, headlined by Matthew Fallon, the #8 recruit nationally in the class of 2021. He has bests of 3:44.08 in the 400 IM and 1:54.18 in the 200 breast that will make him an immediate title contender upon arrival at Penn.

The class also includes distance freestyler Michael Foley (9:22.9/15:53.0), sprinter Nicholas Malchow (21.1/47.0 freestyler), and Luke Williams (4:31.0/15:58 freestyler).

With the addition of Rosen, they get not only a versatile swimmer who long-term projects as an IM A-finalist-caliber talent, but one who can likely contribute to multiple relays as a freshman as well.

In addition to his high school and national qualifications, Rosen has some international experience as well: he represented the USA at the 15th European Maccabi Games in Budapest in 2019, a multi-sport event for Jewish athletes around the world. There he won gold medals in the 50 free, 200 free, 400 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. Those golds were won in the Under 18 category, though in several races he was faster than the Open winner as well.

