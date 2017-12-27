Arena Unveils Team England Kit for 2018 Commonwealth Games

The Team England roster for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast of Australia is being outfitted by 10 different manufacturers, who will produce over 36,000 items of uniquely-designed kit for the event. A total of 259 products have been designed for use across 18 sports, including high-performance swim suits by Arena.

According to a press release by Commonwealth Games England, representatives from Arena International flew in from Italy to be part of the design panels to ensure consistency of design across sports.

English swimmer Ellie Faulkner, who won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, said:

“I was lucky enough to see the last Team England kit at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and this is a completely different take on it. It’s so nice and I’m really looking forward to wearing it. We will wear it proud and will be happy to be there and looking to do our best. Wearing the kit is an honour.

“It’s the athletes who are wearing the kit so it’s really important that we’re happy with it. When we’re feeling good we’re going to swim fast and feel the best we can be to do the best we can do.”

Arena is a SwimSwam partner.