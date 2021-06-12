arena signs NCAA Champion Paige Madden Ahead of U.S. Olympic Trials

Courtesy of Arena, a SwimSwam partner

Global watersports brand arena has announced the signing of American freestyle swimmer, Paige Madden, to a new sponsorship agreement. The 23-year-old native of Mobile, Alabama has had a decorated NCAA swimming career earning All-American honors and winning ACC Championship titles in all 4 years as a member of the Division 1 women’s swimming program at the University of Virginia.

Paige finished her impressive NCAA swimming career in style as the 2021 NCAA Champion in 4 events (1650, 500, 200 Freestyle and 800 Freestyle Relay) and earned the coveted ACC’s 2021 Swimming and Diving MVP award in her senior season.

I”‘m so excited to be partnering with arena heading into Olympic Trials,” said Paige. “Their team has had my back the last four years, so making this transition into my professional career was a no-brainer. I love arena’s commitment to inclusivity and the options in elite racing suits that allow anyone to find their perfect suit regardless of body shape, size, stroke, or distance. Their suits make me feel comfortable and confident and put me in the best position to achieve my goals.”

2021 will be Paige’s second visit to U.S. Olympic Trials–having also qualified in 2016. On the international stage, swam with the USA Swimming Junior National Team earning gold in the 4×200 Free Relay and silver in the 200 Free at the 2019 World University Games.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Paige to the arena Family,” said Mark Pinger, General Manager arena North America. “She immediately caught our eye early in her swimming career with the arena-sponsored UVA Cavaliers where she put together an impressive list of outstanding achievements. In addition to her raw talent and drive in the pool, Paige also has the values and character that align with arena’s philosophy and core brand values and we are sure that she will be a great ambassador for our brand in and out of the water.”

