Arena Lancia Nuova Signature Collection Con Peaty-Sjostrom-Hosszu-Paltrinieri

Santiago Grassi Blasts Argentine 100 Fly Record At 2019 Richard Quick Invite Auburn junior Santiago Grassi posted a 51.88 this weekend to lower his former Argentina national record of 52.02 from last July.

Northwestern Picks Up Turkish Record-Holder Selen Ozbilen for 2020 Ozbilen helped set Turkish national records in the 4×200 free relay in 2017 (with a team-best 2:02.36 split) as well as the 4×100 free relay in 2018.

Why Alex Rodriguez Pays Ryan Lochte $15,000 a Month Alex Rodriguez was once one of the most hated sports figures in the world, but he’s since rebuilt his image. Now, he’s offering a little help to Ryan Lochte.

Brazilian Sprinter Gabriel Santos Tests Positive for Anabolic Steroid Gabriel Santos was a member of Brazil’s 400 free relays at the 2016 Olympics, 2017 World Championships, and 2018 Pan Pacs.