Arena Baltic Meet: Kregor Zirk Stabilisce Record Nazionale 800 Stile

Today was my first race since January and I made myself a challenge. My old 800m national record had been up there for the past five years and I thought beating that would be a nice challenge right now. Today, the old record got beaten by over three seconds and the board showed me the time 7:55.05, which I was very happy with. It was a tough race, but I believe it's a good starting point. 👌 If you like, you can enjoy the full race video from my IGTV. 📺 It also features some underwater footage and Estonian commentary along the way. . . . Suured tänud kõigile, kes selle ürituse teoks tegid! 🙌🙏 . . . #swimming #swimmeet #competition #racing #firstmeet #energystandard #800mfreestyle #aquapower #visitestonia