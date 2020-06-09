Anti Wave Starting Blocks and Ledges

Anti Wave – top performance innovation since 1972.

Anti Wave has been at the forefront of competition swimming and water polo innovation and product development since 1972, when the first Anti Wave competition equipment was selected for the Munich 1972 Olympics in Germany.

Since then, Anti Wave competition swim, polo and pool deck equipment has become synonymous with world class, top performance aquatic facilities around the world, and Anti Wave designs and products have continued to set the world standard for innovation, quality and value.

Anti Wave Starting Blocks:

One particular competition swimming facility item that has seen many improvements over the years is the starting platform or swimming Starting Block as it is commonly known today.

Since 1972 Anti Wave has been at the forefront of Starting Block innovation and development, paving the road ahead for increased start times for top performance competition swimmers, and also providing a range of quality, top value starting block options for general training and club use.

First used at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin Germany, for may years Starting Blocks were simple box platforms which the swimmers began their swim. Since then, these platforms have undergone important and marked changes in design, materials and functionality.

Arguably the single most important and progressive innovation for starting blocks took place with Anti Wave’s development of the Start Block Track Start system in the early 2000s. Inspiration was taken from track and field competition, and introduced into starting blocks through an angled and adjustable wedge at the rear of the Starting Block, from which swimmers push off from with their rear foot.

The Anti Wave Starting Block Moveable Track Start System was first developed in 2002. Anti Wave produced the first ever Track Start Block for Olympic competition at Beijing 2008 WaterCube venue.

The Movable Track Start System has now become the industry standard design for competition starting blocks around the world, and the design feature has been taken up by many starting block makers internationally.

Anti Wave are proud to have ‘lead the way’ in world wide Starting Block innovation and development, and now export the SuperBlock 800 (A above) and other models (B & C Above) around the world via an extensive network of Resellers and Licensees, ensuring the best product availability and value to all customers.

For more information on current starting block models and details visit www.anti.to.

Anti Wave continues its long tradition of industry leading product innovation and development with the release of their new Adjustable BackStroke Start Ledge models. The Patented Anti Wave BackStroke Start Ledges provide a durable and easy to use Adjustable Ledge for swimmers to undertake performance backstroke starts in both training and competition.

Two BackStroke Start Ledge models are available; the Track Start Model (A above) and the BackStroke Handle Model(B above).

The Track Start model (A above) attaches to the rear of the TrackStart Wedge, and the height of the ledge in the water is easily adjusted by movement of the position of the Track Start ledge on the blocks.

The BackStroke Handle model (B above) is fixed onto the front of the BackStroke Handles, and the height of the Ledge in the water is adjusted by a durable and easy to use Marine Stayput system with three possible height positions as per current FINAregulations.

Both models are produced in Australia, and feature heavy duty nylon straps load rated to 13kN, custom Anti-slip traction surfaces, and are FINA/LEN compliant for use in top competition (as used at FINA 2019 WCH event).

Designed in close collaboration with the Australian Backstroke swim team and top level Australian coaches, the ledges are simple to install and adjust by the swimmer or coach while in the pool or on the pool deck. Both models of the Ledges lock securely into place once set, and are quickly removed from the Block when used in competition or training. For more information on the range of BackStroke Start Ledges visit www.anti.to.

Detailed videos on each ledge can be viewed by Youtube search for ‘Anti Wave.’

Anti Wave International:

Anti Wave aquatic products are the result of almost half a century of industry-leading product design, innovation and development around the world. Anti Wave products are designed and tested in Australia and have been exported to over 150 countries since the 1972 Munich Olympic Summer Games, through an extensive global network of Licensees and Authorised Resellers.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT HTTP://WWW.ANTI.TO

