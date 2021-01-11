Annual Swim for Alligator Lighthouse Registration is Open

Courtesy: Salty Sports Society

Islamorada, Florida – In 2021, the Friends of Pool will again host its annual Swim for Alligator Lighthouse on Saturday, September 11th.

Swim for Alligator Lighthouse was established by the non-profit, Friends of Pool, in 2013 to create awareness of the historic Alligator Lighthouse and raise funds for aquatic program coaches at the Ron Levy Aquatic Center at Founders Park. Fundraising also aids scholarships for graduating seniors in swimming and diving programs and restoration projects for the Alligator Lighthouse.

Swim for Alligator Lighthouse is an 8-mile open water swimming race comprised of solo, 2-person, 3 person, and 4 person team options. The event has become known as a destination, bucket list race for swimmers all over the world. Due to Covid-19, the 2020 event was not held, and all swimmer entries were deferred to the 2021 race.

Since its inception, the event has sold out each year. This year’s registration is opened to 160 solo swimmers, 40 two-person teams, 30 three-person teams, and 25 four-person teams. The Swim for Alligator Lighthouse is a featured race on the Speedo SALT Series, owned and operated by Salty Sports Society. Longtime endurance sports activist, Fred Rzymek, will serve as the event’s race director.

The Village of Islamorada, considered a world-class destination for open water events, will once again welcome swimmers to their community. Amara Cay Resort, the event’s host hotel, is now taking reservations for the extended weekend, featuring events Thursday through Sunday.

Sponsorship of this event includes long time sponsors Monroe County Tourist Development Council, The Florida Keys & Key West, Centennial Bank, Amara Cay Resort, La Siesta Resort, Florida Keys Brewing, Coldwell Banker/Schmitt Real Estate, along with Vuzix and The Otherside. Sponsorships are still available.

To register or for further information please contact Capt. Rob Dixon at [email protected], log onto www.swimalligatorlight.com or @swimalligatorlighthouse, or Matt Dunn at [email protected], log onto www.saltysportssociety.com or on social media at @saltysportssociety.