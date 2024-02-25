Annual Aussie Rottnest Channel Swim Canceled Due To Extreme Weather

History was made at the annual Rottnest Channel Swim event in Australia but not for celebratory reasons.

For the first time in its 34-year run, the open water event was canceled due to outside conditions.

Extreme weather was the cause for cancellation but only after participants had been in the ocean for 3-4 hours Saturday morning.

“Following the advice from the Bureau of Meteorology, Surf Life Saving WA and Marine Rescue Fremantle, the Association made the difficult decision to cancel the event in order to protect the safety of its participants,” organizers said. (WA Today)

9News reported that 5 swimmers had already crossed the finish line at the time of cancellation; however, their results were not officially recorded.

Spanning 19.7km and managed by the Rottnest Channel Swim Association, the Rottnest Channel Swim runs from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island in Western Australia, with swimmers participating as a solo, duo or team.

Last year’s edition of the Rottnest swim saw the elite foursome of Cody Simpson, Mack Horton, Bowen Gough and Josh Edwards-Smith establish a new men’s relay record at the competition.