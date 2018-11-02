Anna Hokpin Splits 21.5/47.8 On Day 1 Of Arkansas/Mizzou/Kentucky Tri

Mizzou vs Arkansas vs Kentucky

An SEC tri meet featuring Mizzou, Kentucky, and Arkansas (women only) kicked off on Thursday with the 200 free relay, 200 IM, 500 free, 100 breast, 200 back, 100 free, 200 fly, 400 medley relay, as well as women’s 3 meter diving and men’s 1 meter.

Anna Hopkin continued her stellar NCAA debut season for Arkansas, posting a blistering 21.54 split on the 2nd leg of the Arkansas 200 free relay. The Razorbacks won that relay with a 1:31.59, clocking the 2nd fastest time of the season for the SEC, and coming in only .20 seconds off their fastest 200 free relay from last season. Hopkin also split a 47.85 to anchor Arkansas’ 400 medley relay, marking the fastest free split in the field by 2 seconds. She broke Arkansas’ school record in her only individual event of the day – the 100 free. Hopkin swam a 48.66 to winn the event by over a second.

Bailey Bonnett (Kentucky) posted a 1:01.43 to win the women’s 100 breast, claiming victory by 2 seconds. She also split 1:01.1 on Kentucky’s winning 400 medley relay. Bonnett came in 2nd in the women’s 200 IM, posting a 2:01.10. Asia Seidt (Kentucky) took the 200 IM in a 2:00.16. She had a very quick front half, hitting the 100 mark in 54.90. Seidt won the 200 back in a quick 1:55.89, narrowly beating teammate Ali Galyer (1:56.07). Seidt took the women’s 200 fly with a 1:58.99, tocuhing as the only swimmer under 2 minutes. Finally, Seidt split 52.80 on the fly leg of Kentucky’s winning 400 medley relay.

Kentucky’s Geena Freriks won the women’s 500 free with a 4:49.52, marking the only sub-4:50 performance in the field. Brooke Schultz (Arkansas), the reigning NCAA women’s 3 meter diving champion, won the women’s 3 meter by nearly 60 points, posting a score of 350.30.

There were no individual event double-winners in the men’s meet, with Mizzou taking both relays, and Kentucky taking 6 of 7 individual events. Mizzou’s only individual winner was Kyle Goodwin, who won the men’s 1 meter diving by nearly 50 points, putting up a score of 351.10.

Glen Brown won the men’s 200 IM, posting a 1:48.27 to take the event by well over a second. He swam a quick 31.18 split on the breast leg of that race, marking the fastest split in the field. Jarod Kehl took the men’s 500 free with a 4:28.32, winning by 3 seconds, keeping all of his 50 splits (except his 1st 50) within .77 seconds of each other. Wyatt Amdor won the men’s 100 breast in a very tight race with Mizzou’s Caleb Hick’s, 55.46 to 55.54.

Josh Swart claimed victory in the men’s 200 back, touching out Mizzou’s Daniel Hein, 1:47.49 to 1:47.73. Swart won the race in the middle 100, outsplitting Hein 55.32 to 55.85. Peter Wetzlar out-touched Mizzou’s Mikel Schreuders to win the 100 free, getting his hand on the wall in 44.42 to Schreuders’ 44.47. Mason Wilby came in 1st in the men’s 200 fly, posting a 1:47.20, running away from the field with a quick 27.19 on the last 50.

Mizzou won the men’s 200 free relay with a 1:20.76, narrowly beating out Kentucky (1:20.94). Mizzou went 1-2 in the men’s 400 medley relay, with the A going 3:15.54 and the B going 3:16.34.

PRESS RELEASE – MIZZOU:

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Mizzou men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened a two-day meet Thursday afternoon against Kentucky and Arkansas (women only) at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Through one day of completion, the Mizzou women lead Arkansas 85-82 and trail Kentucky 101-66, while the Kentucky men have a slight 85-81 edge over the Tiger men.

KEY PERFORMANCES

Senior Kyle Goodwin (Aurora, Colo.) easily took home top honors on men’s 1-meter, as the diver accumulated 351.1 points in his six rounds. The win was his third of the young season.

The men’s team also touched first in both Thursday relays, the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay.

In the 400 medley relay, the Tigers’ A and B teams finished 1-2 to pick up points on the final event of day one action. Mizzou’s A relay team of junior Daniel Hein (Sycamore, Ill.), junior Caleb Hicks (Colorado Springs, Colo.), freshman Danny Kovac (Fort Collins, Colo.) and senior Mikel Schreuders (Oranjestad, Aruba) touched first in 3:15.54, while the B team of freshman Jack Dahlgren (Victoria, Minn.), senior Nick Staver (Bettendorf, Iowa), junior Micah Slaton (Austin Texas) and freshman Kyle Leach (Colorado Springs, Colo.) held off Kentucky to place second in 3:16.34.

In the women’s 500 free, a trio of Tigers all notched season-bests. Senior Courtney Evensen (Golden Valley, Minn.) touched in 4:56.17, followed by junior Azra Avdic (Skokie, Ill.) in 4:56.21 and freshman Ana Pozder (Apex, N.C.) in 4:56.32.

Additionally, senior Annie Ochitwa (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) took second in the 100 free with a season-best time of 49.87.

QUOTABLES

Mizzou Interim Head Coach Andrew Grevers

“There were a few races today where it came down to the final touch and they just touched us out. But we had a lot of really great swims. The men were slightly behind (going into the 400 medley relay). We needed to fight to get back in the meet and they stepped up in a big way. For them to go 1-2 like that really gives us a shot to win this meet.”

UP NEXT

Action at the two-day meet continues on Friday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. CT at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

MIZZOU EVENT WINNERS

Men’s 200 Free Relay – Luke Mankus , Caleb Hicks , Mikel Schreuders , Kyle Leach (1:20.76)

Men’s 1-Meter – Kyle Goodwin (351.1)

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Daniel Hein , Caleb Hicks , Danny Kovac , Mikel Schreuders (3:15.54)

PRESS RELEASE – ARKANSAS:

COLUMBIA, Mo.- The No. 23 Arkansas swimming and diving team completed day one of a two-day tri-meet at Missouri Thursday afternoon. Junior Anna Hopkin set a school record in the 100 yard freestyle, her second record-breaking performance of the season.

The Hogs won three events and went to the podium in six.

“I loved the way we battled and raced today,” head coach Neil Harper said. “We are right where we need to be, tired yet fearless, confident, and positive.”

Molly Moore, Kobie Melton, Hopkin, and Andrea Sansores won the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:31.59), setting a season-best time in the event. In the 400 yard medley relay, Melton, Sydney Angell, Marlena Pigliacampi, and Hopkin earned a second-place finish with a season-best time of 3:41.12.

Angell earned a second-place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:03.51), while Hopkin won the 100 yard freestyle (48.66).

Pigliacampi finished second in the 200 yard butterfly (2:00.51), setting a season-best time in the event. Brooke Schultz also set a season-best, earning a 350.30 in the 3m springboard.

“We had some great leadership from Sydney in the 100 breaststroke, Anna in the 100 freestyle, Marlena in the 200 butterfly, Brooke on the 3m springboard, and the 200 freestyle relay win at the start of the meet,” Harper continued. “It was great to see Anna continue to improve and break the school record in the 100 freestyle. Tomorrow will be another good day for us and we will try to challenge Missouri and Kentucky for the dual meet wins.”

After one day of competition, the Razorbacks sit in third place behind No. 18 Kentucky 102-65 and behind Missouri 85-82.