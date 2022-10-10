Anna Elendt Wins 200 Breast in 2:11.21 As Texas Men and Women Sweep TCU

Dust Your Boots Off Dual (TCU vs Texas)

Friday, Oct 7, 2022

SCY (25 yards)

Results “Texas Men & Women vs TCU” on Meet Mobile

Men: Texas 180- TCU 95

Women: Texas 187- TCU 91

PDF Results

Highlighting the women’s side of the meet was Anna Elendt of Texas who picked up two individual wins. Elendt swept the breaststroke events winning the 50 in a 27.17 and the 200 in a 2:11.21. Her 200 was exactly a second faster than she was in October a year ago as she swam a 2:12.21 in October 2021. She went on to finish second in the 200 breast at NCAAs.

Elendt also was a member of the winning 400 medley relay as she split a 58.44 100 breast. The team of Chase Davidson (57.78), Elendt, Dakota Luther (52.00), and Grace Cooper (49.34) combined for a final time of 3:37.56.

Cooper also picked up an individual win on the day. Cooper won the 50 fly in a 24.66 and finished second in the 50 free (22.75) behind teammate Bridget Semenuk (22.75).

Other notable swims by the Texas women include Emma Sticklen winning the 200 fly (1:56.33), Kyla Leibel winning the 200 free (1:50.18), and Kelly Pash winning the 200 back (1:57.12).

The TCU women were highlighted by wins in the 200 IM and 400 free relay although Texas exhibitioned their swimmers by that point. Prior to Texas exhibitioning, TCU’s Rylee Moore finished second in the 200 back (2:00.12) and second in the 200 fly (2:04.19). Notably, both were faster than she was in dual meets a year ago.

The Texas men dominated the meet with five swimmers picking up two individual wins each. Highlighting the double wins was freshman Alec Enyeart who swam a 4:19.61 in the 500 free and a 8:50.62 in the 1000 free. Notably, both were lifetime best times for the freshman. He came in with bests of 4:20.49 in the 500 and 9:03.39 in the 1000.

Sam Artmann of Texas also picked up two wins, sweeping the fly events in the process. Artmann went a 21.74 in the 50 fly and a 1:46.22 in the 200 fly. His 200 fly was three seconds faster than he was in the event a year ago, showing the potential for progression throughout the season.

Like the women’s side of the meet, the TCU men picked up wins in the 200 IM and 400 free relay after Texas began to exhibition. Notably though, TCU won the three meter diving event as Max Burman had a final score of 356.03.

As pointed out in our preview, the Texas men have been well-known for diving but recently haven’t been at the same level as in previous years. Although the diving event was won by TCU, it is important to note that they were without Noah Duperre, their highest returning scorer from NCAAs, as Duperre was instead competing at the SMU Classic.

Although the Texas men were in attendance at the SMU Classic, the women’s team was not. Notable names that did not compete for the Longhorn women were US Olympians Erica Sullivan and Lydia Jacoby.