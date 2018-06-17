Andriy Govorov Swims 22.7 to Lead 50 Fly Semis in Monaco

2018 MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – MONACO

June 16th-17th, 2018

LCM (50m) pool

Monaco

Stop 3 of 3: Prelims/Finals

The semi-finals of the 50m shootout races started to heat up on Sunday morning in Monaco, as 8 fields of 4 were whittle to 8 fields of 2: one for each gender for each stroke over 50 meters.

Andriy Govorov was a bit slower in the 50 fly semi-finals than he was in the quarterfinals on Saturday. After a 22.69, that tied his own best and Ukrainian Record, he went 22.77 in the semis. That’s still good enough for easily the top seed, and he’ll have a head-to-head battle against American teenager Michael Andrew in the final. Andrew swam 23.36 in the semi-finals, which was also a touch slower than he was in the earlier round.

In the women’s 50 fly, Rikako Ikee swam a 25.96 to qualify first into that final. That’s her best time of the four rounds so far in Monaco, and is beginning to approach the Asian Record of 25.11 that she swam last week in Canet.

American Ryan Held led the semi-finals of the 50 back, finishing in 25.32, which just out-touched Russia’s Nikita Ulyanov (25.39) and Australian Ben Treffers (25.41).

Aside from the shootouts, with a top 2 spot required to advance to finals ratcheting-up the pressure, prelims were again on cruise control on Sunday morning, just like they were on Friday. That didn’t dampen the speed on Saturday evening, where several world-top-5 times were set, so we’ll expect the same on Sunday.

Other Day 2 Prelims Highlights: