Andriy Govorov Swims 22.7 to Lead 50 Fly Semis in Monaco

2018 MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – MONACO
- June 16th-17th, 2018
- LCM (50m) pool
- Monaco
- Stop 3 of 3: Prelims/Finals
- Meet Central
- Live Results
The semi-finals of the 50m shootout races started to heat up on Sunday morning in Monaco, as 8 fields of 4 were whittle to 8 fields of 2: one for each gender for each stroke over 50 meters.
Andriy Govorov was a bit slower in the 50 fly semi-finals than he was in the quarterfinals on Saturday. After a 22.69, that tied his own best and Ukrainian Record, he went 22.77 in the semis. That’s still good enough for easily the top seed, and he’ll have a head-to-head battle against American teenager Michael Andrew in the final. Andrew swam 23.36 in the semi-finals, which was also a touch slower than he was in the earlier round.
In the women’s 50 fly, Rikako Ikee swam a 25.96 to qualify first into that final. That’s her best time of the four rounds so far in Monaco, and is beginning to approach the Asian Record of 25.11 that she swam last week in Canet.
American Ryan Held led the semi-finals of the 50 back, finishing in 25.32, which just out-touched Russia’s Nikita Ulyanov (25.39) and Australian Ben Treffers (25.41).
Aside from the shootouts, with a top 2 spot required to advance to finals ratcheting-up the pressure, prelims were again on cruise control on Sunday morning, just like they were on Friday. That didn’t dampen the speed on Saturday evening, where several world-top-5 times were set, so we’ll expect the same on Sunday.
Other Day 2 Prelims Highlights:
- Svetlana Chimrova followed up her Russian Record in the 200 fly in Barcelona with a top qualifying 2:12.16 in prelims on Saturday Britain teenager Laura Stephens qualified 2nd in 2:12.39.
- Denmark’s Mie Nielsen won the men’s 100 back in 1:00.53, topping American Kathleen Baker (1:00.59), who currently ranks 3rd in the world this year. Katinka Hosszu is seeded 3rd in 1:00.70. American Missy Franklin scratched that race.
- Yasuhiro Koseki qualified 1st in the men’s 100 breast in 1:00.24. Anton Chupkov (1:01.23), Ippei Watanabe (1:01.65), and Michael Andrew (1:01.90) are all lurking lower in the A-Final.
- France’s Charlotte Bonnet lead prelims of the 100 free in 54.82, followed by Dutch swimmer Kim Bush (54.87). Ikee is the 3rd qualifier in 55.46, while Franklin scratched again (she didn’t race on Sunday morning).
