Anderson, Silver Boost LIAC to Victory at Metro SC Junior Olympics

2022 Metro SC Junior Olympics

March 11-13, 2022

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY

Short Course Yards

Long Island Aquatic Club dominated the 2022 Metro Swimming Junior Olympics meet, winning the mens, womens, and combined team titles. The team scored 3845.5 points overall, coming in almost 2000 points ahead of 2nd place Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics.

Team Scores – Combined:

Long Island Aquatic Club – 3845.5 Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics – 2205.5 Badger Swim Club – 1972.5 Westchester Aquatic Club – 1071.5 Queens Aquatic Club – 907

Team Scores – Men:

Long Island Aquatic Club – 1891 Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics – 1138 Badger Swim Club – 1020 Queens Aquatic Club – 528 Long Island Express – 514.5

Team Scores – Women:

Long Island Aquatic Club – 1954.5 Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics – 1067.5 Badger Swim Club – 952.5 Westchester Aquatic Club – 927.5 Phoenix Aquatic Club – 499

In a meet consisting of some of the top 14 and under talents in the Metro Swimming region, there were several impressive performances. On the women’s side, 13-year-old Nikko Tjahaya dropped a time of 4:27.66 to win the 400 IM, which also topped the fastest time from the 14-year-old category. Tjahaya also topped the 100 breaststroke, throwing down an impressive time of 1:04.98, winning the race by almost 2 seconds.

14-year-old Lucianna Gutierrez won the 13-14 100 backstroke, dropping over a second off of her personal best to touch in a time of 57.18. Gutierrez also dropped a best time of 1:53.68 to win the 200 freestyle, coming in a second ahead of the field.

LIAC saw a boost from 14-year-old Samatha Anderson, who dominated the 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 200 butterfly. In the 100 butterfly, Anderson posted a best time of 52.52, while she dropped a time of 57.57 to win the 100 butterfly. In the 200 butterfly, Anderson threw down a time of 2:06.74, coming in just off of her personal best.

On the men’s side, 13-year-old Trevor Green posted dominant performances across multiple events. In the 400 IM, Green threw down a personal best of 4:19.68, coming in almost 10 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Shortly afterwards, he won the 100 backstroke, dropping a best time of 55.49 in the process. Green also won the 200 butterfly (2:00.84), 200 IM (2:00.83), and 200 backstroke (2:00.22).

LIAC 14-year-old Ethan Silver also won multiple events during the weekend. He started by winning the 14-year-old 400 IM in a time of 4:05.96, dropping over 6 seconds off of his best time. He then backed up his victory with a win in the 200 IM, coming in at a time of 1:56.11. Silver rounded-out his performances by winning the 100 butterfly (53.13) and 500 freestyle (4:41.45), dropping over a second off of his best time in the latter of the two events.