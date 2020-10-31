Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Amy Bilquist on Swimming 200 Back: “I protested it for the longest time”(Video)

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5

Reported by Lydia Ferrari Kehoe.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Kira Toussaint makes it two in a row in the event, just off her 56.24 from the last match, as London leads the tightly contested event with 10.5 points.

She held off Amy Bilquist of DC Trident, winner of the 200m backstroke yesterday (2:01.29). Bilquist had serious back-end speed yesterday, taking down Toussaint in the final 50.

The swimmers were about as evenly spread as it gets, with no one jackpotted. The LA Current were the only club to really lose any ground, only putting up 6.5 points as the Frog Kings inch closer to tying them for second place.

0
