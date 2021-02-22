American Fork Boys, Lone Peak Girls Claim Utah 6A Team Titles

2021 UHSAA 6A STATE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 19, 2021 – February 21, 2021

Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center

Kearns, Utah

Short Course Yard (SCY)

Boys Results Available On Meet Mobile Under “2021 Mens 6A State Championships”

Girls Results Available On Meet Mobile Under “Women State Swimming 2021 6A”

At this year’s Utah 6A State Swimming Championships, the American Fork High School boys and the Lone Peak High School girls picked up the respective team titles. That’s a swapped result from last year when AFHS won the girls’ title and LPHS claimed the victory on the boy’s side.

Boys Team Scores – Top 10

American Fork High School – 219 Westlake High School – 203 Corner Canyon Chargers – 181 Kearns High School – 171 Davis High School – 160 Pleasant Grove High School – 154 Jordan High School – 151 Herriman High School – 130 Syracuse High School – 118 West High School – 115

On the boys’ side of the meet, American Fork High School managed to improve upon their 3rd place finish at last year’s championships. Among those contributing to the team’s victory was junior Caleb Wynn who won the 200 IM and placed fourth in the 100 butterfly.

In the IM, Wynn hit a 1:57.43 best time in the prelims and then went on to swim a 1:56.92 in the finals to claim victory. That’s a step up from his bronze medal performance of 2:00.55 at 2020 6A Champs. Wynn was about a second and a half ahead of the field in the final, touching ahead of silver medalist Ethan Power (1:58.37) and Sohnnie Wesemann (1:58.63) for bronze. In the 100 butterfly, Wynn was a 54.09 for fourth place.

That 54.09 for Wynn was a decent margin off what it took to win the event as Corner Canyon’s Karson Spencer threw down a 51.11 to win the head-to-head battle with Jordan High School’s Josue Quispe who was a 51.59 for second. Cameron Barney rounded out the top three for Westlake, hitting a 53.74. While Spencer and Quispe were well ahead of the field, it’s hard to forget last year’s champion in the event Jordan Tiffany who hit a 47.71 to win the event and set a new state record as a senior.

Bingham High School was unable to crack the top ten in overall team rankings despite a solid performance from sophomore Tanner Nelson. Nelson picked up two wins at the meet, touching first in both the 200 and 500 freestyles. In the latter, Nelson won the event in record time of 1:38.39, faster than Devin Bunnell‘s 6A State Championships record of 1:40.20 record from 2018. Prior to the meet, Nelson PB in the event was a 1:40.40. He was joined on the podium by Landry Hill (1:41.67), repeating as runner-up from last year and Yan Dvoretskiy (1:42.48) for bronze.

In the 500, Nelson was a 4:30.06 to break Devin Bunnell’s 2019 6A State Championships record of 4:37.74. Yan Dvoretskiy was just over the previous record in the event, hitting a 4:37.89 for silver and Scott Buker trailed with a 4:52.67 for bronze.

Girls Team Scores – Top 10

Lone Peak High School – 319 American Fork High School – 315 Corner Canyon Chargers – 179 Copper Hills Swim Team – 169 Davis High School – 165 Pleasant Grove High School – 122 Weber High School – 114 Skyridge Swim Team – 99 Jordan High School / West High School – 92

As for the girls’ meet, Lone Peak High School managed to dethrone reigning champs American Fork to take the victory by a mere 4 points. Lone Peak’s top performer at the meet was Sarah Wilson who earned a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle and a third place in the 100 breaststroke.

In the freestyle, Wilson swam a 53.91 to finish right behind Lone Peak swimmer Talia Thomas‘s winning 53.17. Lauryn Hall from Davis High followed the duo with a 54.59 for bronze. That nearly exactly matches last year’s podium wherein Thomas won the event with a 54.90, Wilson tied with Annalyn Dean for silver with a 55.02, and Hall was fourth with a 55.08. Upon Dean’s graduation, Hall moved up to third place.

Talia Thomas’s victory in the 100 freestyle this year got under the 6A State Championships record previously held by Kenzie Chesler at a 53.29 from 2018.

In the 100 breaststroke, American Fork’s Eideann Anderson hit a 1:06.83 for the victory, lowering her PB from a 1:07.53. Sophia Traher from Weber High followed Anderson with a 1:07.34 and Sarah Wilson picked up bronze, touching in a 1:08.89.

100 freestyle runner-up Lauryn Hall managed to pick up a victory for Davis High in the 50 freestyle as the only swimmer to crack the 25-second mark in the final. She won with a 24.88 in the event, out-touching Kearns High swimmer Jamie Horne‘s 25.09. Horne nabbed the silver by finishing just 0.01 seconds ahead of Lone Peak’s Dylan Egbert who was a 25.10 for bronze. The winning swim for Hall was quicker than her 25.15 from last year’s meet and got under her own 6A State Champs record of 24.91 from 2019.