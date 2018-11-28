All the Links You Need to Follow US Winter Nationals (Results, Stream)

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 28th-December 1st, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- All Times Eastern Time
The 2018 US Winter National Championships kick off on Wednesday evening in Greensboro, North Carolina. Bookmark this page as your index for following all of the meet’s action. The first races, the men’s and women’s 800 freestyles, will begin on Wednesday evening in a timed finals session before the meet gets rolling full-steam on Thursday.
Event Schedule:
Television Schedule
|DATE
|NETWORK
|TIME (ET)
|EVENT
|LIVE OR DELAY
|WEBCAST
|November 28
|N/A
|6 p.m. ET
|800 Freestyle Heats
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|November 29
|N/A
|9 a.m. ET
|Day 2 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|November 29
|Olympic Channel
|5 p.m. ET
|Day 2 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|November 29
|N/A
|5 p.m. ET
|Day 2 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|November 30
|N/A
|9 a.m. ET
|Day 3 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|November 30
|Olympic Channel
|5 p.m. ET
|Day 3 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|November 30
|N/A
|5 p.m. ET
|Day 3 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|December 1
|N/A
|9 a.m. ET
|Day 4 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|December 1
|N/A
|5 p.m. ET
|Day 4 Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|December 2
|NBC Sports Network
|10 p.m. ET
|Finals
|Taped
|nbcports.com
|December 16
|NBC
|3 p.m. ET
|Finals
|Taped
|nbcports.com
