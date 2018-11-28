All the Links You Need to Follow US Winter Nationals (Results, Stream)

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 0

November 28th, 2018 News

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 US Winter National Championships kick off on Wednesday evening in Greensboro, North Carolina. Bookmark this page as your index for following all of the meet’s action. The first races, the men’s and women’s 800 freestyles, will begin on Wednesday evening in a timed finals session before the meet gets rolling full-steam on  Thursday.

Event Schedule:

Television Schedule

DATE NETWORK TIME (ET) EVENT LIVE OR DELAY WEBCAST
November 28 N/A 6 p.m. ET 800 Freestyle Heats Live usaswimming.org
November 29 N/A 9 a.m. ET Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
November 29 Olympic Channel 5 p.m. ET Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
November 29 N/A 5 p.m. ET Day 2 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
November 30 N/A 9 a.m. ET Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
November 30 Olympic Channel 5 p.m. ET Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
November 30 N/A 5 p.m. ET Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
December 1 N/A 9 a.m. ET Day 4 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
December 1 N/A 5 p.m. ET Day 4 Finals Live usaswimming.org
December 2 NBC Sports Network 10 p.m. ET Finals Taped nbcports.com
December 16 NBC 3 p.m. ET Finals Taped nbcports.com

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!