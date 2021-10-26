Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All-America Swimmer Mikayla Bisignani Named Finalist for NCAA Woman of the Year

Johns Hopkins University swimmer Mikayla Bisignani has been named as one of 9 finalists for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Bisignani, who was scheduled to swim her senior season last year for Johns Hopkins, is also a member of the school’s outdoor track & field team.

She is the only two-sport athlete among the finalists, with three coming from each of the NCAA’s three divisions.

At 7:30 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, Nov. 9, the finalists and Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony. The show will be streamed on the NCAA Twitter account and ncaa.org/woty.

The NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 and is considered one of the highest honors a student-athlete can earn from the NCAA. A hollistic award, the honor recognizes female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and “demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.”

An excerpt from Bisignani’s personal statement:

“As a collegiate student-athlete, I was awarded several honors. However, none of these awards comprise the mosaic of who I am. While my success could be measured in times or distances, the numbers on the board were not as defining as the lessons I learned through hard training. I learned how to set high goals yet remain process-oriented and view failure as a chance to improve by learning new strategies.”

Bisignani was a two-time CSCAA All-American as a swimmer, including winning first-team honors in 2019. In 2019, in addition to First Team All-America honors in swimming, she placed 13th at the NCAA Division III outdoor track & field championships in the discus, helping her team to a program-best third place finish overall.

The Latrobe, Pennsylvania native double-majored in molecular and cellular biology and psychology while at Johns Hopkins.

Outside-of-sport honors:

  • In 2021, received the Johns Hopkins-awarded Dr. William Howard Award for scholarship and athletic achievement and the Robert H. Scott Award for athletics, scholarship and extracurricular participation.
  • 2021 Division III At-Large Academic All-America Team Member of the Year.
  • First ever Johns Hopkins student athlete to earn three CoSIDA Academic All-America first-team selections
  • 2019 Elite 90 Award winner as the student-athlete with the highest GPA who competed at the NCAA Championship meet.
  • Volunteer research assistant, helping to identify new biomarkers for improved multiple sclerosis prognosis.
  • Volunteer caregiver with the Johns Hopkins Medical Instute
  • Three-year member of the campus Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Served on the SAAC Women’s Gender Resources Leadership Board

Other 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year finalists

  • Anna Cockrell, USC, communication, track & field
  • Kendall Cornick, Augustana University, biology, softball
  • Stefanie Deschner, Notre Dame, pre-professional studies/theology, fencing
  • Naomi Hill, North Central College, psychology & behavioral neuroscience, triathlon
  • Alison Johnson, Adelphi University, childhood education/sociology, Lacrosse
  • Eka Jose, Washington University in St. Louis, anthropology (global health and the environment)/biology, track & field
  • Avery Skinner, Kentucky, communication sciences and disorders, volleyball
  • Irisa Ye, University of the Sciences, biomedical sciences, basketball

AST SWIMMING AWARD WINNERS, NCAA WOMAN OF THE YEAR WINNERS – SWIMMING & DIVING

2020 

  • Asia Seidt
  • Swimming and Diving
  • University of Kentucky 

2016

  • Margaret Guo
  • Swimming and Diving
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2015

  • Kristin Day
  • Swimming and Diving
  • Clarion University of Pennsylvania

2011

  • Laura Barito
  • Swimming and Diving, Outdoor Track and Field
  • Stevens Institute of Technology
  • 2010
  • Justine Schluntz
  • Swimming and Diving
  • University of Arizona

2009

2007

2005

2003

2001

2000

1997

1992

0
