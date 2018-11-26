Alexis Mesina Crushes National Age Group Record in 100 Breaststroke

10-year old Alexis Mesina of the Pleasanton Seahawks has crushed the National Age Group Record in the 100 yard breaststroke. Swimming at a local age group meet hosted by the Brentwood Sea Wolves 3 weeks ago, Mesina swam a 1:07.30(beating a teammate named Brooke Bennett, but not that Brooke Bennett) for the win.

That broke the 10 & under national record of 1:08.07 that was set 4 years ago by Meghan Lynch of the Greenwich YWCA Dolphins Swim Team in Connecticut. Lynch’s swim broke the prior record by almost 2 seconds. She remains one of only seven 10 & unders in history to go under 1:10 in the event.

Mesina’s prior best time in the event was a 1:08.49 done in August. Adam McDonald, the boys’ NAG Record holder, is the only 10 & under of either gender to have been faster t han her – he swam 1:06.95 in 2015.

Lynch retains the record in the 50 breaststroke with a 31.73.

Mesina’s other swims at the meet: