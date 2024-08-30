Alejandra Fuentes Named Head Diving Coach At St. Bonaventure

Courtesy: Bonnies Athletics/Scott Eddy

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – St. Bonaventure men’s and women’s swim and dive head coach Mike Smiechowski has named Alejandra Fuentes as the Bonnies new head diving coach for the 2024-25 season.

“Coach Allie has a breadth of experience at multiple different levels of the sport, from the top in the world as well as developing youth athletes,” Smiechowski said. “This unique set of skills and deep connections with recruiting markets across the world make her a great candidate to continue to elevate our diving programs here at St. Bonaventure.”

Fuentes brings Olympic diving and 18 years of coaching experience to St. Bonaventure.

During her diving career, she competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, representing her native Venezuela.

She placed third at both the Rome Grand Prix and Madrid Grand Prix in 2006 while also taking fifth in the 2005 World Championships in Montreal.

In her coaching career, Fuentes served as the Venezuelan National Team assistant diving coach for seven years before moving to Seattle where she most recently has worked as the Alpha Diving Club head coach where she has prepared her team for AAU and USA Diving National competition. She also has worked as a high school diving coach in Washington state.

She is a certified international diving coach and safety training certified by USA Diving.