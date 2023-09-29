Alabama Hosts Delta State in Season Opener Friday

Courtesy: Alabama Athletics
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama swimming and diving teams will open their season Friday, hosting Delta State at the Don Gambril Olympic Pool in the Alabama Aquatic Center. SEC Network+ will stream both the swimming and diving events beginning at 1 p.m. CT.
The Meet
- Date: Friday
- Time: 1 p.m. CT
- The fan entrance to the aquatics center is located on Bryant Drive, across the street from Regions Bank
- Admission is free
- Venue: Don Gambril Olympic Pool in the Alabama Aquatic Center
- Live results will be pushed to Meet Mobile (Android | Apple)
vs. Delta State
- The Alabama men have faced the Statesmen in the season opener every year since the 2012-13 season with the exception of the 2020 COVID pandemic year
- In that same span, the Crimson Tide women have opened nine of 11 seasons against Delta State
- Delta State is coming off a dominant win against Millsaps College last weekend, as the Statesmen swept the meet on both sides
The Tide
- Alabama will look to continue its success in the water, building off a top-20 finish on both sides at last year’s NCAA Championships
- The women placed 14th at the national meet, marking the third consecutive year the program placed in the top-15 nationally
- The men posted a 19th-overall team finish, UA’s ninth straight year in the top 20
- Highlighted among the returners are 2023 All-Americans Diana Petkova, Emily Jones, Kailyn Winter and Avery Wiseman on the women’s side and Kaique Alves, Charlie Hawke and Tim Korstanje on the men’s side
- Additionally, UA adds 23 new faces including All-American and University of Louisville record holder in the 1,000 free and mile, Liberty Williams
- Combined, the incoming class has won over 45 state titles, has three USA Olympic Trials qualifiers in Laurel Blase, Tommy Hagar and Gaby Van Brunt, a Canadian Trials qualifier in Colin Cosgrove, USA Diving National semifinalist in Colten Cryer and Pan American Games swimmer in Zarek Wilson
How To Follow
- Fans can watch the swimming and diving meet on SEC Network+ with links available on RollTide.com
- Results will be available on the Meet Mobile App