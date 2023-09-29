Alabama Hosts Delta State in Season Opener Friday

Florida To Kick Off 2023-24 Season Friday The Gator men will face Nova Southeastern and Florida Atlantic in Fort Lauderdale, while the women’s team will take on SEC opponent Vanderbilt in Nashville.

South Carolina Swim & Dive Opens 2023-24 Season Friday in Wilmington In its third season under head coach Jeff Poppell, the Gamecocks loos for their third straight sweep of the Seahawks.