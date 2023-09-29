Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alabama Hosts Delta State in Season Opener Friday

September 29th, 2023 College, News, Previews & Recaps, SEC

Courtesy: Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama swimming and diving teams will open their season Friday, hosting Delta State at the Don Gambril Olympic Pool in the Alabama Aquatic Center. SEC Network+ will stream both the swimming and diving events beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

The Meet

  • Date: Friday
  • Time: 1 p.m. CT
    • The fan entrance to the aquatics center is located on Bryant Drive, across the street from Regions Bank
    • Admission is free
  • Venue: Don Gambril Olympic Pool in the Alabama Aquatic Center
  • Live results will be pushed to Meet Mobile (Android | Apple)

vs. Delta State

  • The Alabama men have faced the Statesmen in the season opener every year since the 2012-13 season with the exception of the 2020 COVID pandemic year
  • In that same span, the Crimson Tide women have opened nine of 11 seasons against Delta State
  • Delta State is coming off a dominant win against Millsaps College last weekend, as the Statesmen swept the meet on both sides

The Tide

  • Alabama will look to continue its success in the water, building off a top-20 finish on both sides at last year’s NCAA Championships
  • The women placed 14th at the national meet, marking the third consecutive year the program placed in the top-15 nationally
  • The men posted a 19th-overall team finish, UA’s ninth straight year in the top 20
  • Highlighted among the returners are 2023 All-Americans Diana PetkovaEmily JonesKailyn Winter and Avery Wiseman on the women’s side and Kaique AlvesCharlie Hawke and Tim Korstanje on the men’s side
  • Additionally, UA adds 23 new faces including All-American and University of Louisville record holder in the 1,000 free and mile, Liberty Williams
  • Combined, the incoming class has won over 45 state titles, has three USA Olympic Trials qualifiers in Laurel BlaseTommy Hagar and Gaby Van Brunt, a Canadian Trials qualifier in Colin Cosgrove, USA Diving National semifinalist in Colten Cryer and Pan American Games swimmer in Zarek Wilson

How To Follow

  • Fans can watch the swimming and diving meet on SEC Network+ with links available on RollTide.com
  • Results will be available on the Meet Mobile App

