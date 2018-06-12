Akash Deep Singh Ki Behatreen Shuruwat

Hello Guys Kaise Ho Ap Sab I Hope Sab Achhe He Honge To Doston Aj Ka Article Ek News Pe Based Hai To Ap Log Is News Ko Pura Jaroor Padhiyega Aur Apna Experience Bhi Jaroor Share Kariyega Comment Box Mai Taki Hum Apke Liye Isi Tereh Ke Aur Jo Log Humari Website Swimswam.Com/Hindi Pe First Time Visit Kr Rhe Hai Wo Please Humari Website Ko Subscribe Kerna Na Bhule Taki Hum Apke Liye Isi Tereh Ke Aur Swimming Related Articles Aur News La Sake.Ye Article Pranjal Pal Dwara Likha Gya Hai

Ludhiyana:- City Ke Upcoming Swimmer, Akash Deep Singh Ne 8 June Se 10 June Tak Sports School Swimming Pool Jalandhar Mai Planed Junior Punjab Swimming And Water Polo Championship Ke 43rd Edition Mai Kafi Achha Performance De Ke Sports Career Mai Apne Liye Achhi Place Bna Li Hai.

Kul Milakar, Is Championship Mai 13 New Meeting Record Phir Se Likhe Gye The. Boys Ki Category Mai Seven New Record Placed Kiye Gye Hai Jinme Se Three Akash Deep Dwara Banay Gye Hai

Akash Deep Ne Seven Gold Medal Jeete Hai, Jisme Personal Events Mai Five Aur Team Competition Mai Ek Bronze Medal Bhi Shaamil Hai. Unhone Ludhiyana Ke Boys Ke Group-Ii (13 To 14 Years) 67 Mark Haasil Kerne Mai Jalandhar Mai Plenary Champion Ke Roop Mai Ubharne Ke Liye Ek Important Bhumika Nibhai

Weh Ludhiyana Mai Rehne Ke Dauran P.A.U Swimming Pool Mai Senior Coach Ajay Sharma Ke Under Mai Practice Kerte The. Akash Deep Ne Jalandhar Mai 50 Meter Backstroke Event Mai Apna Khud Ke Record Mai Improve Kiya Unhone Ludhiyana Mai Planned Championship Ke Last Edition Mai Set 0:36:61 Second Ke Apne Last Record Ko Acceptance Kerne Ke Liye 0:30.07 Second Liya

Indian Swimming or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par Swimswam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamhindi

Join Us:-

Rules:-