Air Quality At Large Swim Meets Can Be The Worst Case Scenario

Air quality during everyday swim practice can get bad, but perhaps the most intense air quality problems occur during large swim meets. Warmups, where there can be a dozen or more swimmers per lane, are the worst of it, and then the poor air quality persists throughout the meet. Fortunately, BioOx can remedy the bad air, as those who have experienced BioOx at a swim meets can attest:

Erin Quinn, swim coach: “For the first time ever, I had a wonderful experience with air quality while coaching a three-day meet. BioOx does wonders for our athletes and coaches.”

Ira Fowler, Athletic Trainer, Marshall University: “I’ve noticed that we’ve had a lot less coughing. There’s definitely been an improvement at this meet in the air quality for sure.”

Sue Welsh, Swim Coach and Aquatics Director: “I no longer have any sinus or coughing issues after our weekend long meets.”

Amanda Griffin, swim coach: Day 3, almost 20 hours on the deck here, and I still feel good. My eyes are not irritated, I have no problems breathing, chest doesn’t hurt. I would highly recommend this system to any aquatics facility.

All the quotes above came from those in facilities where our 300 models were in use. Since late summer we have been supplying pools with our larger, more powerful, yet less expensive 650 models, and the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. The Moon Aqua Club in Pittsburgh reports that visiting coaches have raved about the much fresher feeling air, with no stinging of the eyes. They also noted the air smelled way better than before the BioOx was installed.

