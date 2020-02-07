Daily Swim Coach Workout #64

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1 x Underwater Warm Up Ladder FINS – Snorkel on Free/ rd 2 Back Minimum 3rd black line under water swimming,

1 x 50 5 Breaths recovery on the wall

1 x 100

1 x 150

1 x 200

2 x Breakout Drill Progression Fins and Snorkel

6 x 25 Breakout, pinky stroke and 2 stroke finishes :35

1 x 50 1:00

1 x Drill Sequence

3 x 50 Fly Drill :55 3-3-3 (hips high/eyes down when the hand enters the water)

3 x 50 Back Drill :55 3-3-3 Steady Head

3 x 50 Breast 2K 1 pull with a 3/4 stroke 1:00

3 x Your Stroke

2 x 25 Build Your stroke:35

1 x 25 Cheetah Speed :40

75 Ez

6 x Kick/swim sequence

75 Kick 25 Kick Fast Flutter w board, 50 Choice fast 1:30

25 Swim :35 Catch up Drill Free – 3 count for 15 M

25 Swim :35 Catch up Drill Free – 2 count for 15 M

25 Swim :35 Catch up Drill Free – 1 count for 15 M

3 x Your Stroke

2 x 25 Build Your stroke:35

1 x 25 Cheetah Speed :40

75 ez

4 x Fins and Paddles

75 Pocket kick fly with flip 1:15

75 each 25 faster with pinky stroke 1:30

4 x Breakouts and Kick Ladder – 1st 25 15m UNDERWATER, no less than 12.5 ON OTHERS. WORK ON STROKE TECH (PINKY EXITS FIRST) IF BACKSTROKE – THUMB EXITS, PINKY ENTERS

75 on 1:10

50 on :50

25 on 30