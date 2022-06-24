Air Force Women’s Swim & Dive Announces Class of 2026

Courtesy: Air Force Athletics
USAF ACADEMY – Falcon women’s swimming has announced the addition of 14 swimmers and two divers to the 2022-23 roster. The class of 2026 begins their USAFA journey today (June 23) at in-processing Day. Upon successful completion of Basic Cadet Training (BCT), the athletes will be accepted into the Cadet Wing on August 5.
“We are so excited to bring in the class of 2026,” head coach Colleen Murphy said. “They are a solid, fast group of young women who are committed to the values and ideals of the Air Force Academy. We recruited for every stroke and event in this class, and we are excited to watch these ladies develop in the pool and into leaders of character in the Air Force.”
Women’s Swim and Dive Class of 2026
Katelyn Andrist – Lehi, UT Skyridge High School
Swims: distance freestyle
Best times: 200 Free 1:51.04, 500 Free 4:50.28, 1000 Free 10:09.38, 1650 Free 16:45.56
Lily Bachl – Austin, TX – Westlake High School
Swims: Sprint Freestyle
Best Times: 50 Free 23.71, 100 Free 51.11
Olivia Boulware – Raleigh, NC – Millbrook HS
Swims: Butterfly and IM
Best Times: 100 Fly 57.80, 200 Fly 2:06.45, 200 IM 2:11.48
Zoe Bresnahan – Minneapolis, MN – Armstrong High School
Swims: Distance Free/IM
Best Times: 200 Free 1:51.20, 500 Free 4:55.83, 1000 Free 10:07.22, 1650 Free 16:49.92, 400 IM 4:22.89
Ayame Castel – Austin, TX – Westlake High School
Swims: Sprint Free
Best Times: 50 Free 23.90, 100 Free 52.36
Page Dollof – Niceville, FL – Niceville High School
Swims: Mid Free/Fly
Best times: 200 Free 1:55.83, 100 Fly 58.70
Hanani Dona – Mooresville, NC – Lake Norman High School
Swims: IM/Fly
Best Times: 200 IM 2:03.80, 400 IM 4:21.80, 100 Fly 55.59, 200 Fly 2:03.28
Mandy Fleetwood – Parker, CO – Rock Canyon High School
Swims: Breast/IM
Top Times: 100 Breast 1:06.59, 200 Breast 2:21.26, 200 IM 2:10.03
Abigail Hardy – Georgetown, TX
Swims: Fly/Back
Best Times: 100 Fly 57.11, 200 Fly 2:03.44, 200 Back 2:04.65
Ava Hutcherson – Glen Allen, VA – Deep Run High School
Swims: Back/IM
Best Times: 200 Back 2:02.29, 200 IM 2:10.27
Maeve Linscott – Mission Hills, KS – Shawnee Mission East High School
Swims: Breast/IM/Fly
Best Times: 100 Breast 1:04.34, 200 Breast 2:23.13, 200 IM 2:08.49, 100 Fly 57.52
Ella Rudik – San Antonio, TX San Antonio – BASIS High School
Swims: IM/Fly
Best Times: 200 IM 2:07.59, 400 IM 4:32.89, 100 Fly 57.27, 200 Fly 2:07.79
Kai-Min Tsuei – Hacienda Heights, CA – Diamond Bar High School
Swims: Sprint Free/Backstroke
Best Times: 50 free 23.65, 100 free 51.80, 100 Back 54.14, 200 back 2:01.32
Kaylah Yazzie – Chandler, AZ – Chandler High School
Swims: Backstroke
Best Times: 100 Back 57.76, 200 Back 2:07.76