AgonSwim Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 4/6/2016

There weren’t many meets over the last two weekends but the ones that did take place were huge. Announcing our Weekly Wonders for the weekends of March 25-27, and April 1-3, 2016.

Svea Torres, 16, East Carolina Aquatics: 50y free (23.28) – Torres put up the nation’s fastest 50 free for 11-18 year-olds, while winning the women’s 50 free at the ECA 50 Freestyle Challenge. Torres dropped .16 in prelims and another .4 in finals to earn her first Winter Juniors cut in the event.

Kyla Yetter, 14, Mesa Aquatics Club: 200y free (1:51.57) – Yetter placed second to Miranda Heckman (below) in the girls’ 13-14 200 free at Speedo Short Course Far Western Championships hosted by Pleasanton Seahawks in a time that was only .14 off the personal best she had swum two weeks earlier at Arizona Short Course Age Group Championships. Yetter finished the weekend with best times in the 50 free and 500 free.

Miranda Heckman, 14, Pleasanton Seahawks: 1650y free (16:28.51) – Swimming unattached at Far Westerns (it’s high school season in California), Heckman dropped over 20 seconds and picked up her first Summer Juniors time in the 1650 when she won the event with a Far Westerns record time of 16:28.51. Also won the the 100/200/500 frees as well as the 200/400 IMs, notching PBs in each event. She also set the meet records in the 200/500/1000 free and 400 IM.

Joel Hernandez, 11, Irvine Novaquatics: 1650y free (17:46.22) – Hernandez took third place in the boys’ 11-12 mile at Far Westerns in his first-ever attempt at the distance in yards. He was 7th in the 500 free and 5th in the 1000. He left the meet with new times in the 100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100 fly.

Hadley DeBruyn, 13, Episcopal Academy Aquatic Club: 100y back (57.85) – Swimming at the Middle Atlantic Short Course Senior at the Graham Aquatic Center in York, Pennsylvania, DeBruyn finished 7th in the women’s 100 back with a best time by nearly 2 seconds. She also took 2 seconds off her 100 back time and placed 12th in that event.

Jenna Smith, 12, Steamboat Springs Swim Team: 100y back (59.42) – Yet another great performance at Far Westerns came when Jenna Smith broke the 1:00 barrier for the first time in prelims of the girls’ 11-12 100 back with 59.96. She dropped another half-second and finished second and finished with a best time by 9/10. Smith was also second in the 200 back and first in the 100 free, with best times in both. She finished the weekend with PBs in the 50 back, 100 fly, and 100 IM as well.

Fanetupou Wolfgramm, 15, Salt Lake Swim Legends: 100y back (56.95) – Wolfgramm broke 57 for the first time, after hovering around that barrier for 3 years. She finished sixth in the girls’ 15-16 100 back at Far Westerns after having just squeaked into the A final.

Caitlin McNary, 17, Nutmeg Aquatics: 200y back (2:01.91) – McNary went a best time by 1.9 seconds and was 2.6 faster than she’d been last year at this time when she finished third in the women’s 200 back at Eastern Zone Speedo Short Course Super Sectionals hosted by Syracuse Chargers. McNary also earned new PBs in the 100 back and 100 free during the weekend.

Orlando Cristobal-Mandel, 12, Albany Armada Aquatics: 200y breast (2:23.28) – Cristobal-Mandel dropped 4.6 seconds and finished third in the boys’ 11-12 200 breast at Far Westerns. He dropped 6/10 in the 100 breast and was runner-up and 4/10 in the 50 breast for a fourth-place finish. Cristobal-Mandel took home a new time in the 100 IM as well.

Jackson Homan, 14, Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas: 200y breast (2:15.53) – Representing Adirondack Swimming at the Eastern Zone Short Course Championships hosted by the Fairport Area Swim Team, Homan clocked a best-by-2 2:15.53 to finish second in the boys’ 13-14 200 breast. He also finished the weekend a PB in the 200 fly.

Trever Brenner, 15, Sioux Falls Swim Team: 100y fly (51.98) – Brenner came with a half-second of his lifetime best and won the boys’ 15-18 100 fly by 3 seconds at the Midwest Regional Swim Meet at University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. He also won the 200 free and 200 IM, and picked up new times in the 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast.

Cole Dorobish, 14, Norwin Aqua Club: 100y fly (54.28) – Swimming for Allegheny Mountain Swimming at the Eastern Zone Short Course Championships hosted by Fairport, Dorobish went a lifetime best in prelims to qualify third for the boys’ 13-14 100 fly final. While he didn’t improve on his time in finals, Dorobish still finished fourth thanks to a killer back half. He finished the meet with new times in the 50/100 back and 100 fly.

Parker Macy, 12, Aquazot Swim Club: 200y IM (2:06.24) – Macy was runner-up in the boys’ 11-12 200 IM at Far Westerns with a best time by 6 seconds. He won the 1650 free, 200 breast and 400 IM, and was top-three in the 200/500/1000 free. Macy ended the weekend with new PBs in the 200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

