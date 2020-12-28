After UConn Cut, 55.0/1:59 Breaststroker Adrian Dulay to Join Miami (OH) in Jan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Miami (OH) is getting a big talent boost, as former UConn commit Adrian Dulay has committed to the program for this coming January. Dulay graduated from Northgate High School this spring and has been training with the Terrapins Swim Team; he’ll start at Miami in the spring semester next month.

UConn cut its men’s program over the summer, and Dulay is the second UConn-to-Miami commit after sprinter Scott Spear announced in October his switch to the Redhawks’ class of 2025.

After the termination of UCONN’s men’s swimming and diving program, I’m extremely excited to announce that I’ve committed to swim Division 1 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio! I’d like to give a special thanks to the coaches at Terrapins, my parents, and to Miami, for giving me an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 55.06

200 breast – 1:59.00

100 fly – 48.68

200 fly – 1:47.30

200 IM – 1:51.97

Dulay had a big meet in November of this year, hitting lifetime bests in all five events listed above. He went into the pandemic at 55.6/1:59.5 in breast, 49.1/1:50.0 in fly and 1:52.6 in IM. Before 2020, he was back at 56.0/2:03.0 in breast, 49.2/1:51.6 in fly and 1:53.4 in IM; needless to say, 2020 has been a big year for his progression.

At the 2019 CIF North Coast Section Champs, Dulay placed third in the 100 fly (50.02) and eighth in the 100 breast (58.06). He’s competed at both the 2018 and 2019 CIF State Championships in the 100 fly, and with Terrapins, he’s raced at the 2018 and 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals.

Dulay will make an immediate impact on the Redhawk program; with his lifetime bests, he would’ve been Miami’s top swimmer last season in the 200 fly and their #2 performer in both breaststrokes. Further, Dulay would’ve won the 200 fly at the 2020 MAC Championships, and he would’ve been an A-finalist in the 100 breast, 200 breast and 100 fly.

