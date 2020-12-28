Danish Nat’l Champ Lucas Strobek Makes Verbal Commitment to Princeton for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucas Strobek, who hails from the Copenhagen suburb of Hellerup, has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the application process at Princeton University where I will continue my athletic and academic career. I want to thank my coaches, family and friends who have supported me along the way. Go Tigers!”

Strobek is currently a senior at Falkonergarden High School. He is reclassifying to the class of 2022 and plans to join the Princeton men’s swimming and diving team’s class of 2026 beginning in the 2022-23 school year. He told SwimSwam, “I chose Princeton because if offers the best opportunity to combine world class academics with a competitive swimming environment. Princeton University is the perfect place for me to achieve my goals both academically and athletically. I am also very excited to see how far Coach Crispino and Coach Lennox can take the program and I am excited to be a part of it. I believe they have a strong vision for the team and we share many of the same values.”

Strobek swims for the club team Gentofte Svømmeklub and specializes mainly in IM and backstroke. A national champion and Nordic champion in both long course and short course meters, he is part of the Danish 2024 Olympic prospect group. At the 2020 Danish Short Course Nationals, he won the 200m IM (1:59.24), was runner-up in the 400m IM (4:17.41), placed 7th in the 100 back (55.03), and came in 9th in the 100 IM (55.97). He picked up new PBs in the 100 and 200 IMs.

Strobek represented Denmark at the 2019 European Junior Championships in Kazan last summer. He was a top-10 finisher in both the 200m IM and 400m IM and made semi-finals in the former. His 2:03.82 in the 200 ranks him as the #2 all-time Danish junior swimmer in the event.

Strobek will join the Tigers just after the graduation of Raunak Khosla, who won both the 200 IM and 400 IM at the 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships. His best converted times would have scored at last year’s conference meet in the A final of the 400 IM and the B finals of the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. His best 100/200 free relay splits will make him an asset to the Princeton relays, as well.

SCM times (converted to SCY):

200 IM – 1:59.24 (1:47.42)

400 IM – 4:14.59 (3:49.36)

100 back – 54.59 (49.18)

200 back – 1:58.28 (1:46.55)

100 free relay split – 48.77 (43.93)

200 free relay split – 1.47.96 (1:38.16)

LCM times (converted to SCY):

200 IM – 2:03.82 (1:48.66)

400 IM – 4:26.83 (3:54.62)

200 back – 2:04.72 (1:50.19)

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.