Yale Adds 3x Minnesota AA Champion Claudia Chang (2021)

Claudia Chang of the Aquajet Swim Team in Minnesota has verbally committed to Yale’s class of 2025. Chang is a senior at Edina High School.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Yale! I would like to thank Kate [Lundsten] and Aquajets, my family, friends, and coaches for always supporting me. Go Bulldogs!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 51.34

200 free – 1:49.49

500 free – 4:53.38

1000 free – 10:02.46

1650 free – 16:50.15

200 back – 2:01.74

200 fly – 2:02.72

Chang is a great freestyle pickup for the Bulldogs. Competing for Edina, Chang won the Minnesota HS AA state title in the 500 free in both 2018 and 2019, while she added a 200 free win in 2018, too. In 2018, she helped Edina to state titles in both free relays.

Last season, Chang’s best times would’ve ranked her #4 on the Yale roster in the 200 free, 1650 free and 200 fly.

At the 2020 Ivy League Champs, where Yale finished third, Chang would’ve placed 13th in both the 1000 free and the 1650 free. She would’ve also made B-finals in the 200 free, 500 free and 200 back and C-finals in the 200 fly and 100 free.

