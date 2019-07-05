After Protest, Women’s Universiade 400 IM Results Made Final

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

After the confusing and controversial start to the women’s 400 IM final on Thursday resulted in Britain’s Abbie Wood, the #2 seed, stuck on the blocks while the rest of the field raced for gold, FISU has made the results of the race official, as swum.

Final Results:

Britain protested the results on the basis that Wood said she couldn’t hear the “take your mark” command from the starter. The competitors weren’t stopped because Wood took a start-ready position before the command was given, so the starter had no indication that she wasn’t ready for the race. An attempt was made to recall the swimmers, unsuccessfully, and the race was allowed to continue.

While the results are now official, the medal ceremony isn’t planned until Saturday, to give some time for the dust to settle.

The swim by the 21-year old Sargent is her lifetime best by more than 2 seconds. The Americans now have a 7-Universiade streak of winning at least gold or silver in this event, dating back to 2007.