Adnan Beji Snags Serbian National Record At Belgrade Trophy

2019 BELGRADE TROPHY

Belgrade, Serbia

Saturday, June 22nd – Sunday, June 23rd

Results

Multi-gold medalist at last year’s Mediterranean Games, Velimir Stjepanovic, was in the water this weekend, competing at the 2019 Belgrade Trophy. The 25-year-old Serb collected 2 medals over the course of the 2-day competition, first in the 200m free with a time of 1:49.35 and then in the 200m fly in 1:59.02.

The 25-year-old owns personal bests of 1:45.78 and 1:54.99 in the aforementioned events, respectively. Stjepanovic’s quickest 200m free mark of 2019 is the 1:48.52 established back in April, while he notched a time of 1:58.53 in the 2fly one month earlier.

A national record went down at the competition as well, courtesy of Adnan Beji. Entering the Belgrade Trophy with a personal best of 2:16.26 already from March of this year, the man managed to venture into new territory with a quick 2:15.11 to hack more than a second off that mark.

Of note, Beji has represented Tunisia in the past, including the 2017 World Junior Championships. As he is listed on the official results as having broken a Serbian National Record, we have reached out to the Serbian Swimming Federation to confirm Beji has indeed changed his sporting citizenship.