Adidas Swim – “The Next 4” Ambassador Program

This is for the creators… Adidas Swim is looking for THE NEXT 4 men and women who are ready to lead!

Are you passionate about swimming? Do you have the dedication it takes to succeed? Do you have what it takes to reach your goals?

Submit your application today!* Click here.

Perks you will receive as one of THE NEXT 4 Ambassadors…

Exclusive Adidas outfitting to wear throughout the year in and out of the pool.

Opportunity to test new product and provide valuable feedback and insight.

Be the first to receive the newest product on the market.

For every purchase made on the Adidas Swim website (launching in March) using the Ambassadors Coupon code, the ambassador will receive 10% of the total sale credited to their account available to use on additional Adidas product.

If you are interested in becoming one of THE NEXT 4 Ambassadors, please fill out the form provided in the link above/below and submit your information. Applications will be accepted until March 1, 2017.

APPLICATION

To qualify as an ambassador, you must be a current, active swimmer. All ages are welcome to apply. USA applicants only. * All NCAA DIVISION I, II, III, NAIA and High School athletes are not eligible for the Adidas Ambassador Program due to existing rules and regulations regarding eligibility within the legislation of the governing bodies of the Sport Organizations overseeing competition. Applications will be accepted Feb 1, 2017 – March 1, 2017. Winners will be announced by March 15, 2017 via Adidas Swim Instagram (@adidas_swim) For more information please contact info@toswc.com.

