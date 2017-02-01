This is for the creators… Adidas Swim is looking for THE NEXT 4 men and women who are ready to lead!
Are you passionate about swimming? Do you have the dedication it takes to succeed? Do you have what it takes to reach your goals?
Submit your application today!* Click here.
Perks you will receive as one of THE NEXT 4 Ambassadors…
- Exclusive Adidas outfitting to wear throughout the year in and out of the pool.
- Opportunity to test new product and provide valuable feedback and insight.
- Be the first to receive the newest product on the market.
- For every purchase made on the Adidas Swim website (launching in March) using the Ambassadors Coupon code, the ambassador will receive 10% of the total sale credited to their account available to use on additional Adidas product.
If you are interested in becoming one of THE NEXT 4 Ambassadors, please fill out the form provided in the link above/below and submit your information. Applications will be accepted until March 1, 2017.
APPLICATION
To qualify as an ambassador, you must be a current, active swimmer. All ages are welcome to apply. USA applicants only. * All NCAA DIVISION I, II, III, NAIA and High School athletes are not eligible for the Adidas Ambassador Program due to existing rules and regulations regarding eligibility within the legislation of the governing bodies of the Sport Organizations overseeing competition. Applications will be accepted Feb 1, 2017 – March 1, 2017. Winners will be announced by March 15, 2017 via Adidas Swim Instagram (@adidas_swim) For more information please contact info@toswc.com.
23 Comments on "Adidas Swim – “The Next 4” Ambassador Program"
I love this and wish more companies would do it too! There are a lot of athletes out there who might not be world class but have a story to tell or are unique in ways that would tie to great marketing.
Great for marketing, great for athletes that meet that little push great for everyone involved.
Soooo their pool is unsponsored pro swimmers and masters swimmers?
Interesting concept of letting swimmers self-nominate to represent them…. interesting to see who ended up being the 4.
There are many swimmers who have graduated swimming at a national / international level who are not pro
By pro I didn’t mean sponsored, I meant pursuing swimming as a career/means of financial support.
I am pretty sure they would open this up to everyone if it weren’t for NCAA rules/regulations. NCAA is pretty strict about free product & sponsorships and it could affect their eligibility.
I wasn’t criticizing Adidas for the disclaimer to college students. It was wise that they added it.
Right? Its been a great decision so far for some Adidas swimmers to forego a college education, turn pro, and then miss the Olympics.
Wait four years MA will make the team in the 100 breast and I believe he can make it in the 200 IM and butterfly is kind of open.
He can still go to college , no? In effect he’d probably choose somewhere like Liberty who btw have the worst ‘whiteboy gospel’singers in history. Virginia what hath ye becometh?
Nice work Don bashing a very humble, kind, considerate kid on the internet. Way to support American swimmers. Narrow minded and childish. You must be an Olympian yourself to talk so brash. Now back to the real post—looking for the Next Generation Athlete to join other amazing adidas swimmers.
Bashing? Or maybe reality. Taking chump change from a supplement company over a Stanford education is hardly a wise choice. Not understanding that there are several swimmers equally as talented and hungry as you is crazy. He may or may not become an Olympian. Passing on an education when you might make money as a pro is a gamble no one should ever be advised upon in this sport. If you want to buy into his “sure thing” hype go ahead.
Mr Andrew?
It’s been a while we didn’t talk about him on swimswam….
Imagine if Michael Andrew swam in NCAA at NC State! It would explode all swimswam records in terms of comments.
What a great visualization! SwimSwam, Michael Andrew, NC State. It ! It ! It ! Comments would go nuclear! 🙂