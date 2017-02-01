Adidas Swim – “The Next 4” Ambassador Program

  23 SwimSwam Partner Content | February 01st, 2017 | Industry, News

This is for the creators… Adidas Swim is looking for THE NEXT 4 men and women who are ready to lead!

Are you passionate about swimming? Do you have the dedication it takes to succeed? Do you have what it takes to reach your goals?

Submit your application today!* Click here.

Perks you will receive as one of THE NEXT 4 Ambassadors…

  • Exclusive Adidas outfitting to wear throughout the year in and out of the pool.
  • Opportunity to test new product and provide valuable feedback and insight.
  • Be the first to receive the newest product on the market.
  • For every purchase made on the Adidas Swim website (launching in March) using the Ambassadors Coupon code, the ambassador will receive 10% of the total sale credited to their account available to use on additional Adidas product.

If you are interested in becoming one of THE NEXT 4 Ambassadors, please fill out the form provided in the link above/below and submit your information. Applications will be accepted until March 1, 2017.

APPLICATION

To qualify as an ambassador, you must  be a current, active swimmer. All ages are welcome to apply. USA applicants only. * All NCAA DIVISION I, II, III, NAIA and High School athletes are not eligible for the Adidas Ambassador Program due to existing rules and regulations regarding eligibility within the legislation of the governing bodies of the Sport Organizations overseeing competition. Applications will be accepted Feb 1, 2017 – March 1, 2017. Winners will be announced by March 15, 2017 via Adidas Swim Instagram (@adidas_swim) For more information please contact info@toswc.com.

Swimming announcement is courtesy of adidas swim, a SwimSwam partner. 

Leave a Reply

23 Comments on "Adidas Swim – “The Next 4” Ambassador Program"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Swimfish87
Before I start my long drawn out rant. I would like to say that I was part of a certain company dealing with swimmers and teams and deciding which athletes would get sponsorship money. Now onto the good stuff. This is one of the best ideas any swim company has ever come out with whether it be Speedo, Tyr, Arena, Finis, A3, Nike, Dolphin or anyone else I am forgetting. Swim companies are always looking for the gold medalist or the person that’s going to get the most recognition i.e. Missy Franklin. But what they don’t look at are the swimmers that potential he could do something with a bit of help. For example this year after graduation there will… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 days 2 hours ago
The Screaming Viking!

I love this and wish more companies would do it too! There are a lot of athletes out there who might not be world class but have a story to tell or are unique in ways that would tie to great marketing.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 day 22 hours ago
Swimfisg87

Great for marketing, great for athletes that meet that little push great for everyone involved.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 day 1 hour ago
dmswim

Soooo their pool is unsponsored pro swimmers and masters swimmers?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 days 4 hours ago
spectatorn

Interesting concept of letting swimmers self-nominate to represent them…. interesting to see who ended up being the 4.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 days 3 hours ago
Swim2win

There are many swimmers who have graduated swimming at a national / international level who are not pro

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 days 4 hours ago
dmswim

By pro I didn’t mean sponsored, I meant pursuing swimming as a career/means of financial support.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 days 20 minutes ago
The Queen

I am pretty sure they would open this up to everyone if it weren’t for NCAA rules/regulations. NCAA is pretty strict about free product & sponsorships and it could affect their eligibility.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 days 4 hours ago
dmswim

I wasn’t criticizing Adidas for the disclaimer to college students. It was wise that they added it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 days 21 minutes ago
Don

Right? Its been a great decision so far for some Adidas swimmers to forego a college education, turn pro, and then miss the Olympics.

Vote Up3-11Vote Down Reply
2 days 6 hours ago
Uberfan

Wait four years MA will make the team in the 100 breast and I believe he can make it in the 200 IM and butterfly is kind of open.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
2 days 3 hours ago
G.I.N.A

He can still go to college , no? In effect he’d probably choose somewhere like Liberty who btw have the worst ‘whiteboy gospel’singers in history. Virginia what hath ye becometh?

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
2 days 1 hour ago
HOWIE

Nice work Don bashing a very humble, kind, considerate kid on the internet. Way to support American swimmers. Narrow minded and childish. You must be an Olympian yourself to talk so brash. Now back to the real post—looking for the Next Generation Athlete to join other amazing adidas swimmers.

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
2 days 4 hours ago
Don

Bashing? Or maybe reality. Taking chump change from a supplement company over a Stanford education is hardly a wise choice. Not understanding that there are several swimmers equally as talented and hungry as you is crazy. He may or may not become an Olympian. Passing on an education when you might make money as a pro is a gamble no one should ever be advised upon in this sport. If you want to buy into his “sure thing” hype go ahead.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
2 days 32 minutes ago
bobo gigi

Mr Andrew?
It’s been a while we didn’t talk about him on swimswam….
Imagine if Michael Andrew swam in NCAA at NC State! It would explode all swimswam records in terms of comments.

Vote Up16-1Vote Down Reply
2 days 5 hours ago
OWQ

What a great visualization! SwimSwam, Michael Andrew, NC State. It ! It ! It ! Comments would go nuclear! 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
40 minutes 8 seconds ago
wpDiscuz