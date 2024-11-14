Abby McCulloh Honored with Rose Bowl Game Keith Jackson Postgraduate Scholarship

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

PASADENA, Calif. – University of Georgia senior swimmer Abby McCulloh has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Rose Bowl Game Keith Jackson Postgraduate Scholarship, as announced by The Tournament of Roses ® Wednesday afternoon.

McCulloh will receive a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship and will serve in a specialized work-study program during the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The scholarship has been presented annually for the past five years to an undergraduate student from an FBS university who plans to pursue a career in the sports industry. McCulloh and the other candidates submitted a personal essay and academic records for consideration.

“Abby’s list of accomplishments at both her university and in her community are beyond impressive and we are thrilled to honor her as this year’s recipient of the Rose Bowl Game Keith Jackson Scholarship,” said Ed Morales, 2025 President of the Tournament of Roses. “As a community-driven organization, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses appreciates Abby’s hard work and commitment in serving her community and we look forward to hosting her in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.”

McCulloh is a senior Journalism major with plans to graduate in May of 2025. The Lilburn native is currently a senior swimmer for the Bulldogs, having won NCAA and SEC championships in the 1,650-yard freestyle. McCulloh is a three-time First Team All-American and was named both the 2024 Southeastern Conference Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year and 2024 University of Georgia Joel Eaves Scholar-Athlete Award winner.

Outside of the pool, McCulloh is a student representative on the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors, the Palladia Women’s Society, and is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline honor society. While maintaining a 4.0 GPA, she’s also been heavily involved in her community, volunteering at Athens Church, Swim Across America, Hilinski’s Hope, and MLK Day of Service. Abby plans to pursue a graduate degree in Kinesiology with a concentration in Sport Management and Policy.

The scholarship is named on behalf of Keith Jackson, who was the voice of college football for several generations. Jackson was a man of many catchphrases, including “Whoa, Nellie” and “Big Uglies”, but was also credited with popularizing the Rose Bowl Game’s nickname as “The Granddaddy of Them All”. He was on the call for the Rose Bowl Game on 15 occasions for ABC, among the most by any broadcaster, from 1989 to 2006. His final game in the broadcast booth was the 2006 BCS National Championship at the Rose Bowl Game.