AAU Athletes to Represent U.S. At International School Sport Federation U15 Gymnasiade

Courtesy: International School Federation (ISF)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (Aug. 17, 2023) – The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is sending 64 athletes to Rio De Janeiro to represent the U.S. on an international stage.

The 2nd ISF U15 Gymnasiade 2023 is taking place from August 19-27 and brings together 2,118 athletes from 48 countries to compete in 18 sports.

AAU athletes will be competing in the sports of fencing (6 athletes), karate (8 athletes), swimming (23 athletes), and wrestling (27 athletes).

Swimming is the second largest sport of the Gymnasiade with 212 athletes set to compete from around the world.

“These young athletes have demonstrated remarkable talent, dedication, and sportsmanship to earn their place to compete against the world’s best in this prestigious international event,” said Lewis Fellinger, AAU National Aquatics Chair. “We wish them the best in their pursuit of victory.”

In addition to displays of athleticism, the event will provide opportunities for educational programs and cultural exchanges.

The Opening Ceremony of the event is Monday, August 20, with competitions starting up on August 21. The Closing Ceremony takes place on Saturday, August 26.

Details:

ISF, based in Belgium, is an international non-profit sport organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to organize world school championships for youth ages 6 to 18 years old. The U15 Gymnasiade is for athletes ages 13-15.