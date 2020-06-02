AAC Champion Adam Mahler Will Transfer to North Carolina After 1 Year at ECU

Adam Mahler, a 2019 graduate of Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, will transfer to the University of North Carolina after one season at East Carolina. ECU announced in May the elimination of men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s tennis programs.

In his freshman season with the Pirates, Mahler helped ECU win the AAC conference team title with an individual win in the 200 fly, a 9th in the 100 fly, and a 12th in the 500 free, an event he hadn’t swum before arriving in Greenville. Mahler improved his lifetime bests in the 50 free (21.61), 500 free, and 200 fly at ECU in 2019-20. Last summer, while swimming unattached at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals, he notched PBs in the 100m free (53.57), 100m fly (56.25), and 200m fly (2:01.49). He placed 6th in the 200 fly and 53rd in the 100 fly.

The Tar Heels finished 7th of 12 teams at 2020 ACC Men’s Championships. Mahler’s best times would have made him UNC’s top 200 butterflyer and he would have scored in the B final of the 200 fly at the conference meet. He would have been a top-5 100 flyer for the Tar Heels and will overlap with Tyler Hill, Tucker Burhans, Eli Coan, and Santos Villalon.

SCY event Before ECU PB today 200 fly 1:46.40 1:44.74 100 fly 48.39 48.39 200 free 1:41.16 1:41.16 500 free N/A 4:27.45

Prior to ECU, Mahler finished 3rd in both the 200 free (1:41.11) and 100 fly (49.03) at the 2019 PIAA Boys’ AA 2019 State Swimming and Diving Championships. In club swimming, he represented the Schuylkill YMCA at the 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships and finished 2nd in the 200 fly, 6th in the 100 fly, and 55th in the 100 back, scoring PBs in the 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 fly. At 2018 Speedo Winter Juniors East, he competed in the 200 free, 100 fly and 200 fly and came in 5th in the 200 fly.