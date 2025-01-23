A3 Performance Unveils The MATRIX Goggle

A3 Performance has been a SwimSwam partner since 2012.

A3 Performance, a leading designer of elite performance swimwear and gear, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the MATRIX Goggle.

Designed by swimmers, for swimmers, the MATRIX Goggle is the next evolution in performance swim tech. Combining a low-profile design with unparalleled comfort, this elite racing goggle is perfect for both competitive racing and longer training sessions. Built with the needs of today’s swimmer in mind, it offers the perfect balance of speed, clarity, durability, and comfort.

“At A3 Performance, we are committed to designing products that empower swimmers to tap into their limitless potential and ‘Unleash Their Unstoppable,’” says Dan Meinholz, Owner and Founder of A3 Performance. “We’re driven by innovation and a real passion for our sport, constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries of performance gear. The MATRIX Goggle represents the next step in our journey to equip swimmers at every level with the tools they need to feel their best, break down barriers, and redefine what’s possible in the water.”

A3’s MATRIX Goggle features include:

Low Profile Design : Ideal for racing, reducing drag, and enhancing your speed in the water.

: Ideal for racing, reducing drag, and enhancing your speed in the water. Curved Lens Technology : Provides exceptional peripheral vision, giving you a competitive edge when it counts.

: Provides exceptional peripheral vision, giving you a competitive edge when it counts. Unparalleled Comfort : Thoughtfully-designed to minimize pressure and maximize fit, providing optimal comfort during both training and races.

: Thoughtfully-designed to minimize pressure and maximize fit, providing optimal comfort during both training and races. Premium Components : From the gaskets to the strap, every component is crafted with high-quality materials for a superior feel and long-lasting durability.

: From the gaskets to the strap, every component is crafted with high-quality materials for a superior feel and long-lasting durability. Secure Fit Nose Piece: Features three slide-in replacements for a more secure, reliable fit—eliminating the common issues of push-in designs that often fail.

As A3 Performance continues to lead the way in elite swim gear and innovation, the MATRIX Goggle is the first of many exciting announcements to come in 2025.

Swim faster, see clearer, and train longer. Unleash Your Unstoppable with the MATRIX Goggle, now available at A3Performance.com.

About A3 Performance:

A3 Performance is a leading provider of high-performance swimwear and training gear, committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the sport. With a focus on excellence, A3 Performance empowers athletes to achieve their highest potential.