A Letter To My Competitors, Strangers and Friends

By Kalina Emaus

As athletes, we are always pushing ourselves to be the best that we can be. Our competitive strengths are something we can use to help challenge ourselves. It was always a goal for me to score as many points as possible for my swim team; so, I always had high hopes to be in the top-8.

Coming into my senior year conference meet, the whole year was anything but glamorous. I’d been out of the water a month, hurt myself the night before the conference championships by falling on the lobby floor, and could hardly walk, well let alone swim, anywhere near my best times. Then came the icing on the cake: looking at the wall after the prelims of the 200 fly, knowing I was three-tenths too slow of the last realistic goal in my career — top-8, or 11 team points. Selfishly, I balled my eyes out from both physical and emotional pain, had to be helped out of the pool and was too weak to warm down.

That night in the finals of the 200 fly, I was pushed physically beyond what I thought I could swim, and the actions of the girl next to me encompassed what life is about beyond what we do every day and our wins and losses. So, to all of those I competed against for 16 years, whether competitors, strangers, or friends, and in special honor to my 200 fly buddy, Luisa Garcia, this is for you.

You’re one of the most understanding, relatable, determined individuals I’ve ever met. You have a lot going on but have never let it stop you from being genuinely compassionate and caring towards others. You are the human that helps others feel heard and included. You’re humble, sincere, and have such a unique ability to rally everyone to work together towards a common goal. You’re a ray of sunshine that is always looking for the bright side, but also tackle each challenge head-on. The world would be a better place if there was another you in it. -Umary Swimmers and Coach Allan McCallum.

Our races have been an opportunity where you have challenged and helped me grow as a person by the inspiration you bring forth. I am thankful for every race we had together, from the beginning, in the middle, and through the end.

As I’m standing next to you before a race, although I’m nervous I can’t help but smile knowing how much fun it is to be with you. In our races, you taught me that we are all going to swim our race a little different and with that, we also are all are going to live life differently than those around us. Those differences can range in a lot of ways and can sometimes tear people apart. I believe that differences can have the power to be a good thing if we use them to work together to make things better. If it hadn’t been for your early speed, I might not have taken my races out fast enough and had too much left at the end and therefore had regrets. Similar to life, I learned in order to reach our full potential, we need each other to not fade away even when the challenges being faced seem insurmountable.

I also learned from you the core of what life is truly meant to be — the giving of oneself to another when it is hard to do. After the race you took the time to look over at me and chose to embrace a moment to be happy for me and my miraculous best time. I can’t imagine this simple act of the heart was easy to do. It would have been easier to ignore me. Instead, at that moment, you showed life is much more than what we do but what we do with it that counts. You showed me that we can live for ourselves or we can live for others. As I think of all that you are, you are an amazing swimmer, but an even more amazing individual. You have forever inspired me to live life remembering to take the time to look beyond barriers and to see who is standing next to me. Whether that person is a competitor, stranger or friend, and to never be afraid to celebrate and be happy for their life successes. For all the lessons, special memories and more, thank you.