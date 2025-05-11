A Decade Delayed, St. Lucia Breaks Ground on New National Aquatic Center Again

A decade after an initial groundbreaking ceremony in 2015, St. Lucia has finally begun digging the hole for its new $ECD 12 million ($USD 4.44 million) National Aquatic Center.

The pool, which will host the 2027 CARIFTA Championships, an annual swimming championships for Caribbean nations, is expected to take 18 months to complete, which would have it open with just a few months to spare before the March 2027 event.

St. Lucia was confirmed as the hosts just over two weeks ago, and has already begun work on the 8-lane, 65-meter indoor pool and a 500 seat capacity based on original plans. The pool will have movable bulkheads.

The Taiwanese government in 2015 made a contribution of over $ECD 1.055 million to jumpstart the project.

The CARIFTA Championships features four age groups of swimming: 11-12, 13-14, 15-17, and 18+. This year’s squad featured the country’s best-ever performance, winning 12 total medals. That includes four gold medals from Sapphire Parks in the 11-12 age group.

The meet has been recently dominated by the Bahamas, which has led the medals table at all but one championship dating back to 2014. Saint Lucia last hosted the event in 1996.

Local journalist Terry Finsterre documented the initial work on the site at Beasejour, Gros Islet Cricket Ground at the northern end of the island, where most of the country’s swim clubs are located.

The island takes about 90 minutes to drive across north-to-south.