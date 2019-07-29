7 Tips for Parents on Preparing for Target Meets

Courtesy: Elizabeth Wickham

The big meets of the season are here and we can help our swimmers on their paths to success. There are many things we can’t control, for example swimmers can get injured or come down with the flu. We can’t control how fast our kids swim or who is in the lane next to them. But there are a few things we can do to help make the big meet a success for our kids and us!

ONE

Make sure our children rest and sleep well. It may be as simple as bringing their pillow to make it easier to sleep at night. Also, between prelims and finals be sure to have your kids rest. Don’t take them to an amusement park or other strenuous activity.

TWO

Make sure they’re eating nutritious meals and have plenty of water or liquids. Stick to foods they’re used to and that work well for them. Have healthy snacks available so they don’t get too hungry between meals.

THREE

If your children get nervous before races, one trick a coach told our son was to listen to music. Picture Michael Phelps with his headphones on at meets.

FOUR

Mindfulness Apps can be helpful to parents as well as swimmers. If you find yourself getting nervous before a race, take a moment to breathe! Or go for a long walk.

FIVE

We don’t need to coach our kids—that’s the coach’s job. After the races try a simple “I love to watch you swim” instead of breaking down the race. Our kids really don’t want us to tell them that they were slow off the blocks or missed their turn.

SIX

Try to focus on the big picture of what an amazing experience swimming is. Getting to a big meet is the result of hard work, learning new skills, setting goals and practicing every day. Our kids gain grit and confidence through it all.

SEVEN

Celebrate and enjoy the meet. You’ll treasure the memories for years to come.

What advice do you have for swimmers and parents going to their target meets?