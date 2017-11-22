7 Things We’re Thankful For In 2017

Courtesy of P2Life

1) Our bodies:

Our bodies do amazing things. They propel us through water and across land, and we constantly push them to do it faster, and more efficiently. Our bodies are the very definition of resilience – we put them through strain and break our muscles down during intense training, but they grow stronger and more powerful.

2) Our family and friends:

The people with whom we can share our life’s wins, and who help us through our losses. An endless source of love, laughter, and encouragement, and the usual culprits behind those swimming cat videos we keep getting sent.

3) Coaches:

Coaches work tirelessly to keep us fit and motivated. They’re an amazing source of encouragement and a wealth of knowledge. We’re grateful for their dedication, and for always pushing us to be better. Without them, it would be that much harder to leave a warm, comfortable bed for early morning practice. Thanks for keeping us challenged, coaches!

4) The Swimming Community:

We’re grateful to be part of such a close and caring community. Whether it’s at early morning training, or sitting through a weekend of swim meets, we’d be hard-pressed to find another group of people who give each other so much encouragement, or show that much love and dedication to their sport. We’ve seen you fly across the country not just to compete but to support your friends and clubs. We’ve seen parents commit to entire weekends in the stands, just to watch their kids compete in a handful of races that (if all goes well) will take less than a minute. Your dedication and sportsmanship is inspiring.

5) Access to the right nutrition:

We’ve already mentioned how amazing the body is, and we only have one, which makes fueling it correctly so important. We’re fortunate to have easy access to the nutrition our bodies need to repair and recover effectively, and because of this, we get to keep pushing and testing our physical and cognitive limits. We’re so grateful to all our customers who trust our products to help them protect their health and promote performance.

6) Goals:

They’re our starting point for the success we want to achieve, and a metric by which we can judge our performance. They help us stay on top of our game, and kick us into gear when we’re not.

7) The opportunity to give back:

This year we’ve watched as so many people lost their homes and livelihoods, and in some cases their lives, to natural disasters. As many of our customers know, our business is in South Florida, and we were lucky to escape the impacts of Hurricane Irma unscathed. Our team was deeply touched by the abundance of caring messages we received, and we’re fortunate to be in a position to give back.

As thanks, we’ll be giving our Thanksgiving profits to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

P2Life wishes you a very happy Thanksgiving.