7 Reasons Why Now Is The Time To Buy a Swim Spa

Courtesy of Master Spas, a SwimSwam partner.

Fall is approaching and for swimmers, that can mean the end of the outdoor swim season.

But the shorter days and cooler nights does not mean that you have to end your season or modify your training schedule.

Make the most of the cooler months and swim year-round with a Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa by Master Spas. An alternative to in-ground pools, a swim spa is a great option for swimmers of all levels. You can swim at your own pace and on your schedule while making time for recovery, cross training, and time with family.

Here are seven reasons why now is the time to buy a Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa.

A swim spa allows you to swim at home.

Getting yourself motivated to get out the door and head to the pool can sometimes be the hardest part of your swim set. With a Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa, your motivation to swim is right in your backyard. Skip the commute to the pool and swim when it’s best for you — no lane reservation required.

Often likened to a treadmill for swimmers, Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas have a continuous water current that allows you to swim continuously. You can adjust the speed of the water current so that you can swim at your pace. Since you can swim as fast as 54 seconds per 100 meters, you can use it as a complement to your pool sessions or the centerpiece of your training.

With a swim spa, you can maintain your swim fitness year-round.

Swimming is not just a summertime activity. For many, it’s a year-round sport and consistent training can help you become your best. But pool hours or lap times can change with the season. Outdoor aquatic centers close for the season, and community pools can close for weeks at a time for seasonal maintenance. Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas are designed to be used year-round, in any climate.

You can become a better swimmer.

Adjustments to your swim stroke, even minor ones, can make you a better swimmer. However, it can be difficult to get the feedback you need on your swim technique when swimming in a pool. Swimming in a Michael Phelps swim spa makes it easier than ever to get feedback on your swim stroke. You can use pool mirrors in the bottom of the swim spa to get instant feedback on your stroke. Adjust your hand position or correct any crossover — all during your set. Alternatively, you can use an underwater camera in the swim spa or work with a private coach.

You can prioritize recovery with a swim spa.

Swimming is an excellent form of exercise, benefiting your overall fitness without the impact. People who swim will notice that workouts don’t stress the joints, and they have less aches and pains. However, recovery should still be an important part of a swimmer’s routine. A Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa delivers the hydrotherapy and relaxation of a hot tub. Massage jets can ease sore muscles, improve circulation, and reduce stress so you can feel energized for your next workout.

A swim spa makes cross training and active recovery convenient and fun!

Swimming is a full-body exercise that not only works your cardiovascular system but improves your strength. It’s important, though, to mix up your workouts. Not only does variety keep things fun but it can help you reduce the risk of injury. However, you don’t have to hit the gym to get in a cross-training workout. With a Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa, you can walk, run, or exercise against the water current. Water dumbbells, rowing bars, and other water fitness equipment can be used to build strength — all in your comfort zone of the water.

A swim spa is fun for the whole family.

Even when you are swimming with a squad, swimming can feel like an individual solitary sport. But there’s no better way to enjoy time together as a family than in a Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa. You can splash and play or just hang out after one of your hard sets. Or, relax in one of the hydrotherapy seats and connect with your loved ones.

And the appeal of a backyard pool alternative is not just for the children or the swimmers in the house. Everyone, including grandparents, can take advantage of the fun and fitness that a swim spa provides.

