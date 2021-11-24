51-Year Old Pennsylvania Swim Coach David “Dino” Kesler Dies of COVID-19

51-year old David Kesler of Dauphin, Pennsylvania died on November 16 after a battle with COVID-19.

Known affectionately to his team as “Coach Dino,” Kesler was the coach of the Dauphin Dolphins swim team in central Pennsylvania.

He was also a Tae Kwon Do instructor (and 2nd-degree blackbelt), and the president of Homeland Shield and ENACT, a volunteer-based organization that provides security and organizes disaster relief supplies and support.

He was hospitalized on October 31 and died just over two weeks later. Kesler was one of 72 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania on November 16, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

Pennsylvania, like most of the U.S., has begun to see a new wave of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as colder, wetter weather pushes people back indoors.

No information about Kesler’s vaccination status was available, though state data reports that about 53% of residents in Dauphin County are fully vaccinated. Dauphin is currently reporting about 41 new cases per 100,000 residents daily, with a 12% test positivity rate. That’s a rate more than double the average rate on November 1.

Kesler was also an avid motorcyclist and according to his obituary, he was a former president and original member of the Maulitia Motorcycle Club. The Maulitia Motorcycle Club says on their website that “We are made up of patriotic citizens who love their country, their freedoms, and their liberty. We are committed to standing against and exposing corruption and injustice.” The club also identifies themselves as a part of the 3 Percenters movement, a far-right, anti-government militia movement in the United States and Canada. The 3 Percenters movement, which has been labeled a terrorist entity by the government of Canada, formally dissolved after the 2021 United States Capitol attack, though local independent groups still operate.

In 1996, he opened Stoney Creek Cycles, where he maintained, repaired, and built motorcycles.