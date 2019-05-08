5-Event Futures Qualifier Alexa Puccini Verbally Commits to Iowa (C/O 2020)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexa Puccini has verbally committed to the University of Iowa. She’s currently a junior with the Maverick Swim Club and Naperville Central High School in suburban Chicago. The Iowa women have 2 outgoing swimmers from Naperville, Natalie McGovern and Devin Jacobs, though both attended rival school Naperville North.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Iowa. I would like to thank my family, including my teammates, coaches and friends for helping me through this process. Looking forward to the next four years with my future family! Go Hawkeyes!”

Puccini is an exceedingly-versatile swimmer who, like McGovern and Jacobs, projects to be an IMer at the collegiate level with a special focus on the butterfly events.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.80

100 free – 52.42

200 free – 1:55.31

100 back – 58.38

200 back – 2:04.61

100 breast – 1:05.00

200 breast – 2:25.96

100 fly – 55.16

200 fly – 2:03.39

200 IM – 2:06.73

400 IM – 4:41.30

She finished tied for 8th at the Illinois High School State Championships in the 100 fly last fall. She has Futures cuts in the 50 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 back, and 200 IM. Last season, she would have ranked #2 on the Iowa roster in the 200 IM (where they had no Big Ten scorers), #4 in the 100 fly, and #3 in the 200 fly.

She joins distance freestyler Alyssa Graves as one of the first two commits for the Iowa women in the class of 2020.