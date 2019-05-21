Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

44 Athletes Named to MPSF Water Polo All-Academic Team

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Player of the Year Makenzie Fischer headlines a list of 44 women’s water polo student-athletes named to the conference’s All-Academic team.

Fischer also is one of a league-leading 10 student-athletes from regular season champion Stanford named to the team. Cal and San Jose State each boasted eight honorees.

Alongside Makenzie Fischer were four other first team MPSF selections: Stanford’s Aria Fischer, Cal’s Emma Wright, UCLA’s Maddie Musselman and USC’s Amanda Longan.

Other All-MPSF honorees who also received academic accolades are:

In order to be eligible for MPSF All-Academic honors, student-athletes must meet the following criteria:

1. Must carry a 3.00 or better cumulative grade point average.

2. Must be at least a sophomore academically.

3. Must have completed one full academic year at the institution prior to the season for which the award is received.

4. Must have competed in fifty percent or more of the institution’s competition in his or her respective sport.

MPSF Women’s Water Polo All-Academic Team

School/Name GPA Year Position Hometown
Arizona State
P.J. Allin 3.93 Sr. Attacker Victoria, British Columbia
Rosie Huck 4.00 Sr. Center Manchester, England
Maud Koopman 3.83 Sr. Attacker Assendelft, Netherlands
Bente Rogge 3.67 Jr. Defender Assendelft, Netherlands
Amira Van Buren 3.03 So. Utility Murrieta, Calif.
Cal
Claire Sonne 3.886 So. Attacker Laguna Beach, Calif.
Kitty Lynn Joustra 3.496 So. Center Pumerland, Netherlands
Emma Wright 3.418 Jr. Attacker Lindsay, Ontario
Hannah DeRose 3.377 Jr. Center Corona, Calif.
Lauren Charter 3.266 Sr. Attacker Sacramento, Calif.
Georgia Gilmore 3.209 So. Utility San Diego, Calif.
Madison Tagg 3.151 Sr. Guard Orinda, Calif.
Brigit Mulder 3.078 So. Attacker Nunspeet, Netherlands
Indiana
Carlie Crumbaugh 3.33 So. Utility Moraga, Calif.
Gillian Gatefcliff 3.07 Jr. Attacker Ann Arbor, Mich.
Emily Powell 3.73 Jr. Attacker Brisbane, Australia
San Jose State
Riley Agerbeek 3.63 So. Utility El Cajon, Calif.
Hannah Henry 3.49 RS Fr. Goalkeeper Soquel, Calif.
Natalie Hosmer 3.10 So. Driver Stockton, Calif.
Sierra Painter 3.70 Jr. Driver San Jose, Calif.
Isabella Schmidt 3.46 So. 2MD Carlsbad, Calif.
Tyanna Supreme 3.93 So. 2MD Montreal, Quebec
Michelle Taikeff 3.89 Sr. Driver San Jose, Calif.
Lily Urvari 3.20 So. Driver Szentes, Hungary
Stanford
Bella Baldridge 3.43 So. Driver Laguna Beach, Calif.
Kayla Constandse 3.08 Jr. 2MD/Driver Santa Ana, Calif.
Emalia Eichelberger 3.30 RS So. Goalkeeper Honolulu, Hawaii
Aria Fischer 3.99 So. 2MD Laguna Beach, Calif.
Makenzie Fischer 4.03 Jr. Driver Laguna Beach, Calif.
Kat Klass 4.00 Sr. 2MD/Driver Danville, Calif.
Sarah Klass 3.59 So. Driver Danville, Calif.
Hannah Shabb 3.61 Jr. Driver Seattle, Wash.
Cassidy Wiley 3.28 Sr. Driver Coronado, Calif.
Mackenzie Wiley 3.22 Sr. Driver Coronado, Calif.
UCLA
Bronte Halligan 3.33 Jr. Attacker Sydney, Australia
Lexi Liebowitz 3.62 So. Attacker Danville, Calif.
Maddie Musselman 3.27 Jr. Attacker Newport Beach, Calif.
Roxy Wheaton 3.30 So. Attacker Walnut Creek, Calif.
Rachel Whitelegge 3.05 Sr. Defender Costa Mesa, Calif.
Grace Reego 3.73 Sr. Attacker Granite Bay, Calif.
USC
Courtney Fahey 3.55 Sr. Utility Alamo, Calif.
Kari Jensen 3.16 So. Driver Orinda, Calif.
Amanda Longan 3.12 Sr. Goalkeeper Moorpark, Calif.
Kaylee Brownsberger 3.08 So. 2MD Hermosa Beach, Calif.

