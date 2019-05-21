44 Athletes Named to MPSF Water Polo All-Academic Team

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Player of the Year Makenzie Fischer headlines a list of 44 women’s water polo student-athletes named to the conference’s All-Academic team.
Fischer also is one of a league-leading 10 student-athletes from regular season champion Stanford named to the team. Cal and San Jose State each boasted eight honorees.
Alongside Makenzie Fischer were four other first team MPSF selections: Stanford’s Aria Fischer, Cal’s Emma Wright, UCLA’s Maddie Musselman and USC’s Amanda Longan.
Other All-MPSF honorees who also received academic accolades are:
- Second Team: Kitty Lynn Joustra (Cal), Bente Rogge (Arizona State), Bronte Halligan (UCLA), Maud Koopman (Arizona State) and Kat Klass (Stanford)
- Honorable Mention: Brigit Mulder (Cal) and Emalia Eichelberger (Stanford)
In order to be eligible for MPSF All-Academic honors, student-athletes must meet the following criteria:
1. Must carry a 3.00 or better cumulative grade point average.
2. Must be at least a sophomore academically.
3. Must have completed one full academic year at the institution prior to the season for which the award is received.
4. Must have competed in fifty percent or more of the institution’s competition in his or her respective sport.
MPSF Women’s Water Polo All-Academic Team
|School/Name
|GPA
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Arizona State
|P.J. Allin
|3.93
|Sr.
|Attacker
|Victoria, British Columbia
|Rosie Huck
|4.00
|Sr.
|Center
|Manchester, England
|Maud Koopman
|3.83
|Sr.
|Attacker
|Assendelft, Netherlands
|Bente Rogge
|3.67
|Jr.
|Defender
|Assendelft, Netherlands
|Amira Van Buren
|3.03
|So.
|Utility
|Murrieta, Calif.
|Cal
|Claire Sonne
|3.886
|So.
|Attacker
|Laguna Beach, Calif.
|Kitty Lynn Joustra
|3.496
|So.
|Center
|Pumerland, Netherlands
|Emma Wright
|3.418
|Jr.
|Attacker
|Lindsay, Ontario
|Hannah DeRose
|3.377
|Jr.
|Center
|Corona, Calif.
|Lauren Charter
|3.266
|Sr.
|Attacker
|Sacramento, Calif.
|Georgia Gilmore
|3.209
|So.
|Utility
|San Diego, Calif.
|Madison Tagg
|3.151
|Sr.
|Guard
|Orinda, Calif.
|Brigit Mulder
|3.078
|So.
|Attacker
|Nunspeet, Netherlands
|Indiana
|Carlie Crumbaugh
|3.33
|So.
|Utility
|Moraga, Calif.
|Gillian Gatefcliff
|3.07
|Jr.
|Attacker
|Ann Arbor, Mich.
|Emily Powell
|3.73
|Jr.
|Attacker
|Brisbane, Australia
|San Jose State
|Riley Agerbeek
|3.63
|So.
|Utility
|El Cajon, Calif.
|Hannah Henry
|3.49
|RS Fr.
|Goalkeeper
|Soquel, Calif.
|Natalie Hosmer
|3.10
|So.
|Driver
|Stockton, Calif.
|Sierra Painter
|3.70
|Jr.
|Driver
|San Jose, Calif.
|Isabella Schmidt
|3.46
|So.
|2MD
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|Tyanna Supreme
|3.93
|So.
|2MD
|Montreal, Quebec
|Michelle Taikeff
|3.89
|Sr.
|Driver
|San Jose, Calif.
|Lily Urvari
|3.20
|So.
|Driver
|Szentes, Hungary
|Stanford
|Bella Baldridge
|3.43
|So.
|Driver
|Laguna Beach, Calif.
|Kayla Constandse
|3.08
|Jr.
|2MD/Driver
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|Emalia Eichelberger
|3.30
|RS So.
|Goalkeeper
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Aria Fischer
|3.99
|So.
|2MD
|Laguna Beach, Calif.
|Makenzie Fischer
|4.03
|Jr.
|Driver
|Laguna Beach, Calif.
|Kat Klass
|4.00
|Sr.
|2MD/Driver
|Danville, Calif.
|Sarah Klass
|3.59
|So.
|Driver
|Danville, Calif.
|Hannah Shabb
|3.61
|Jr.
|Driver
|Seattle, Wash.
|Cassidy Wiley
|3.28
|Sr.
|Driver
|Coronado, Calif.
|Mackenzie Wiley
|3.22
|Sr.
|Driver
|Coronado, Calif.
|UCLA
|Bronte Halligan
|3.33
|Jr.
|Attacker
|Sydney, Australia
|Lexi Liebowitz
|3.62
|So.
|Attacker
|Danville, Calif.
|Maddie Musselman
|3.27
|Jr.
|Attacker
|Newport Beach, Calif.
|Roxy Wheaton
|3.30
|So.
|Attacker
|Walnut Creek, Calif.
|Rachel Whitelegge
|3.05
|Sr.
|Defender
|Costa Mesa, Calif.
|Grace Reego
|3.73
|Sr.
|Attacker
|Granite Bay, Calif.
|USC
|Courtney Fahey
|3.55
|Sr.
|Utility
|Alamo, Calif.
|Kari Jensen
|3.16
|So.
|Driver
|Orinda, Calif.
|Amanda Longan
|3.12
|Sr.
|Goalkeeper
|Moorpark, Calif.
|Kaylee Brownsberger
|3.08
|So.
|2MD
|Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Leave a Reply