Testgelände für die Disziplin: Das Frühtraining.

Get The 2019 Summer Preview Issue With The Michael Andrew Cover The 2019 Summer Preview magazine is a must-have for all of your swim-fan needs. We break down FINA World Championships, Pan Ams, World University Games, European Juniors and World Junior Championships.

Roland Schoeman Started Swimming to Impress a Girl in High School (Video) Now, at age 38 (he turns 39 on July 3rd of this year), he’s the oldest swimmer in the USA Swimming database (which is not exhaustive of every swim ever) to have broken the 23-second barrier.

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Releases Sports-Themed Math Textbook Tokyo 2020 recently introduced a new sports-themed math textbook to Japanese elementary students, hoping to help students to enjoy math through interaction with Japanese athletes and sports organizations.

Maxime Rooney Announces Transfer to Texas for Senior Season Rooney announced just over a week ago he would leave the University of Florida before his senior season.

Winter Juniors Qualifier Francesca Criscione Verbally Commits to NAU Corvallis Aquatic Team’s Francesca Criscione has announced her verbal commitment to Northern Arizona for 2020-21.

Liberty Will Replace Daktronics Timing System After Timing Controversies The natatorium will retain its Daktronics video displays, but replace the timing system that has continued to very high-profile cause issues at high level meets.

Pair of National Records Fall At Puerto Rico International Open Christian Bayo reset the Puerto Rican National Record in the 800 free over the weekend.