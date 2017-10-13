2nd Annual South Padre Island Open Water Festival November 4-5

In just a few weeks the Triton Series swings back into South Texas for the 2nd Annual South Padre Island Open Water Festival. Hosted by Rowdy Gaines and directed by well known race director Gregg Cross, the SPI OWF is vibrant proof of the explosive growth that open water swimming and open water sports have experienced across the board in coastal South Texas.

“This island is so unique in the variety of opportunities it provides for training and racing. Our goal with this festival was to create an annual celebration of open water swimming and life by the water in general. It truly is a lifestyle unlike any other, and we are proud to help South Texas welcome the rest of the world to come check it out” explained Casey Taker, Triton Series C.O.O. in an interview last week. “This sport is all about community, we just want to provide an avenue for that community to connect and enjoy an amazing weekend in the water.”

The South Padre Island Open Water Festival features events including a Sunday November 5th TRITON ONE (1 mile) and TRITON SELECT (5k) in Laguna Madre Bay. Saturday November 4th activities will include a TRITON SPRINT event and other beach training opportunities on the ocean side of the island. All TRITON events will count towards the TRITON SERIES TEXAS CHAMPIONSHIP to be awarded at the end of the weekend. Championship categories include male, female and team categories.

With a focus on community, Triton is making team discounts available for groups of all sizes. In addition, there are event scholarships available to swimmers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey earlier this fall. Information on either of these opportunities can be obtained by emailing [email protected]

The SPI Open Water Festival is one of many athletic events that has been added to the yearly South Padre Island calendar over the last few years. The island seems to be quickly developing into a tri-athlete and all around aquatic athlete destination powerhouse, and the Triton Series has even hinted at a goal of installing year around open water courses on the island over the next few years.

Register Now for the South Padre Island Open Water Festival! www.southpadreswim.com

