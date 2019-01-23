22.1 Sprint Freestyler Ileah Doctor No Longer Part of Indiana Program

After one semester with the Indiana Hoosiers, sprinter Ileah Doctor has left the program. IU confirmed with SwimSwam that Doctor is no longer on the roster or training with the team.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.19

100y free – 49.59

100y breast – 1:02.60

50m free – 25.59

100m free – 57.72

Doctor only competed in the fall semester of the 2018-19 season for Indiana. She raced two dual meets, and then competed at the 2018 Indiana Invitational. At that invite, she clocked times of 22.66 in the 50 free, 51.67 in the 100 free, and 1:04.49 in the 100 breast.

This is going to be a tough loss for the Hoosiers, who have struggled to develop a strong sprint free core in an NCAA system where sprint free is paramount to success.

Meanwhile, Doctor’s best times would make her a great pickup for any program in the country. Her 50 free, the event in which she’s the most lethal, is fast enough to have scored in the B final at the 2018 NCAA Championships. She has the makings of a valuable relay weapon, too, and her sprint breaststroke chops could develop her into a medley relay option for either breast or free.

SwimSwam reached out to Doctor, who said that she was unsure what her next move will be.

Doctor is from East Grand Rapids, Michigan. Competing for East Grand Rapids High School, she won four individual Michigan HS titles. In 2018, the summer before getting to IU, Doctor made finals in the 50 free at the 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals and finished 27th overall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

SwimSwam Transfer Tracker