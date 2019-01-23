22.1 Sprint Freestyler Ileah Doctor No Longer Part of Indiana Program

After one semester with the Indiana Hoosiers, sprinter Ileah Doctor has left the program. IU confirmed with SwimSwam that Doctor is no longer on the roster or training with the team.
TOP TIMES
- 50y free – 22.19
- 100y free – 49.59
- 100y breast – 1:02.60
- 50m free – 25.59
- 100m free – 57.72
Doctor only competed in the fall semester of the 2018-19 season for Indiana. She raced two dual meets, and then competed at the 2018 Indiana Invitational. At that invite, she clocked times of 22.66 in the 50 free, 51.67 in the 100 free, and 1:04.49 in the 100 breast.
This is going to be a tough loss for the Hoosiers, who have struggled to develop a strong sprint free core in an NCAA system where sprint free is paramount to success.
Meanwhile, Doctor’s best times would make her a great pickup for any program in the country. Her 50 free, the event in which she’s the most lethal, is fast enough to have scored in the B final at the 2018 NCAA Championships. She has the makings of a valuable relay weapon, too, and her sprint breaststroke chops could develop her into a medley relay option for either breast or free.
SwimSwam reached out to Doctor, who said that she was unsure what her next move will be.
Doctor is from East Grand Rapids, Michigan. Competing for East Grand Rapids High School, she won four individual Michigan HS titles. In 2018, the summer before getting to IU, Doctor made finals in the 50 free at the 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals and finished 27th overall.
Why did she leave IU?
I remember a few people from college who left the program and to this day I sometimes wonder why they left and what they are up to. I hope that they are OK. Some of them seem to have gone underground and I cannot even find them on FB. People have complex dreams, thoughts and concerns, many of which remain hidden. I hope that if a swimmer is going through a tough time and they want privacy that swimswam would opt to not post about their departure. I’m not saying this is the case with the swimmer here, and I guess writing an article about a sort-of-public figure is fair game, but if the subject does not wish to have… Read more »
People are interested in college swimming and sports media outlets need to report on things that people are interested in. Swimswam is just reporting the news that a person is leaving a roster, it’s up to the swimmer whether they keep things private or not beyond that.
I left my program after two years to focus on a career after college, and I’m glad I did it. I was certainly treated differently by my old teammates for leaving the team, but I would argue I put myself in a better position post-grad for success than my classmates. There is in fact life after swimming, and as the years go by I wonder why I spent so much time and energy stressing about the sport when it should have just been fun. It doesn’t really matter in the end, and I applaud those who choose to stay in the sport because they love it just as much as I applaud those who leave it when they are done.
The transfers continue….
Except she didn’t transfer. She just quit swimming.