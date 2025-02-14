2025 Para Swimming World Series Kicks Off Nine-Stop Series In Melbourne

2025 Para Swimming World Series — Melbourne

February 14-16, 2025

Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Centre — Melbourne, Australia

LCM (50m)

Start Times: Prelims – 8:30 am local/Finals – 4:30 pm local

Live Stream

The Para Swimming World Series gets underway this weekend, with Melbourne hosting the first of the nine stops on this year’s circuit. Last year’s series was a high-energy affair—over 15 para swimming world records fell at the Berlin stop alone—as athletes prepared for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

With the majority of this year’s series taking place before September’s Para World Swimming Championships in Singapore, the stops serve as valuable opportunities to get racing in before the year’s major global championship.

If it’s your first time tuning into the Para Swimming World Series—the Australia Dolphins’ YouTube page is livestreaming the Melbourne edition—here are some basics to know.

2025 Para Swimming World Series Calendar:

February 14-16: Melbourne, Australia

March 13-16: Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy

March 20-23: Barcelona, Spain

April 10-12: Fuji-Shizuoka, Japan

April 24-26: Indianapolis, USA

May 2-4: Paris, France

June 12-15: Guadalajara, Mexico

October 23-25: Lima, Peru

November: exact dates to be confirmed

How Does Series Scoring Work?

The Para World Swimming Series (which is prelims/finals) uses a multi-class events scoring system. All athletes’ results at each stop of the Para Swimming World Series are fed into the standardized World Para Swimming points system, which determines a swimmer’s score for the series—similar to the AQUA Points calculator used on the World Aquatics World Cup.

Medals are awarded by points, instead of times, allowing athletes from different classes to compete in the same races and against each other for the overall series titles.

Brazil and Great Britain dominated the end-of-year awards for last year’s series, winning all but one event. Gabriel dos Santos Araujo and Alice Tai won the overall Series titles, scoring the most points across the series for men and women, respectively.

Now that the basics are covered, let’s get into what you need to know for the Melbourne edition, where 72 athletes from eight countries will get the 2025 Para Swimming World Series underway.

Melbourne Schedule

Day 1: Friday, February 14

100 freestyle (S1-14)

150 IM (SM1-4)

50 butterfly (S2-S13)

200 freestyle (S1-14)

Mixed 4×100 medley 49pt relay

Mixed 4×100 medley 34pt relay

Mixed 4×100 medley S14 relay

Day 2: Saturday, February 15

400 freestyle (S6-14)

50 backstroke (S1-13)

100 breaststroke (SB2-14)

50 breaststroke (SB1-13)

Mixed 4×100 freestyle S14 relay

Mixed 4×100 freestyle 34pt relay

Mixed 4×50 freestyle 20pt relay

Day 3: Sunday, February 16

100 backstroke (S1-14)

50 freestyle (S1-13)

200 IM (SM5-14)

100 butterfly (S5-14)

Mixed 4×50 medley 20pt relay

Mixed 4×100 freestyle 49pt relay

Unsurprisingly, the meet has drawn multiple members of Australia’s 2024 Paralympic team. Paralympic medalists Timothy Hodge, Emily Beecroft, and Jesse Aungles will all suit up this weekend. The three raced together on Australia’s gold-medal winning 4×100 medley relay 34pts in Paris. Hodge added a gold in the men’s 200 IM SM9 and silver in the men’s 100 butterfly S9 last summer, while Beecroft earned bronze in the women’s 100 butterfly S9.

Backstroke legend Yip Pin Xiu is also entered in the meet. The six-time Paralympic gold medalist has swept the women’s backstroke S2 events at the last three Paralympic Games.