Summer McIntosh Becomes Second Female Swimmer To Break 8:10 In The 800 Free With An 8:09.86

2025 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships

February 13-16, 2025

February 13-16, 2025 Plantation Aquatic Complex — Plantation, Florida

Plantation Aquatic Complex — Plantation, Florida LCM (50 meters)

Full Results: “Southern Zone South Sectional Championships” on MeetMobile

Summer McIntosh didn’t miss a beat in her first official meet since her world-record-breaking spree at the 2024 Short Course World Championships. During the distance session of the 2025 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships, McIntosh was once again breaking records, taking down her Canadian and Commonwealth marks in the 800 freestyle with an 8:09.86.

McIntosh sent shockwaves through the swimming world at this meet last year as she became the first swimmer to beat Katie Ledecky in an 800 freestyle final since 2010, when McIntosh herself was just 13 years old. She swam a Canadian and Commonwealth record of 8:11.39 to beat Ledecky last year, dropping nearly nine seconds from her previous lifetime best.

Despite becoming the second-fastest performer in the event during an in-season February swim, McIntosh did not race the 800 freestyle at the Olympic Games. The choice paid off for her as she won three golds (200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM) and one silver (400 free), though her swim today will only intensify the clamor for her to swim a rested 800 freestyle at some point in her career. This swim is faster than the 8:11.04 Ledecky swam to win her fourth consecutive Olympic gold in the event last summer.

McIntosh’s upset over Ledecky last February also interrupted Ledecky’s grip on the all-time top performances. Before the race, Ledecky owned the fastest 29 times in the history of the women’s 800 freestyle. McIntosh’s swim cut the list to just the top 16 times, which Ledecky extended back to 18 with her two swims at the Paris Olympics.

Now, McIntosh has cut the list down even more dramatically than she did last year; Ledecky’s down to the top nine times, as McIntosh’s 8:09.86 checks in as the 10th fastest performance in history, according to USA Swimming. It also improves her standing as the second-fastest performer in history. She’s the only swimmer other than Ledecky to get under the 8:10 mark.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 800 Freestyle (LCM)

Katie Ledecky, United States — 8:04.79 (2016) Summer McIntosh, Canada — 8:09.86 (2025) Ariarne Titmus, Australia — 8:12.29 (2024) Paige Madden, United States — 8:13.00 (2024) Li Bingjie, China — 8:13.31 (2023)

McIntosh’s swim today is a 1.53-second drop from her previous bests. While it’s her first official meet since December, it’s her first long-course meters meet since the Olympics. Compared to her swim from last February, McIntosh opened the race much faster, out-splitting herself for the first 400 meters. She also closed quicker than she did last year, coming home in 1:01.16 compared to 1:01.70 a year ago.

McIntosh Split Comparison:

Summer McIntosh, 2025 Southern Zone Sectional Championships Summer McIntosh, 2024 Southern Zone Sectional Championships 57.76 58.72 1:58.86 (1:01.10) 1:59.81 (1:01.09) 3:00.16 (1:01.30) 3:01.65 (1:01.84) 4:02.15 (1:01.99) 4:03.63 (1:01.98) 5:04.37 (1:02.22) 5:05.63 (1:02.00) 6:06.07 (1:01.70) 6:07.45 (1:01.82) 7:08.70 (1:02.63) 7:09.69 (1:02.24) 8:09.86 (1:01.16) 8:11.39 (1:01.70) 8:09.86 8:11.39

Ledecky is entered in this meet as well, though not in the 800 freestyle. She’s slated to swim the 400 and 1500 freestyle.